Toddler suffers second-degree burns from pacifier clip, mom claims

An Ohio mother was horrified to find second-degree burns on her toddler’s body after she fell asleep with a pacifier clip stuck to her skin. Ashley Bilek claims doctors said her daughter Madelynn’s body heat was enough to cause the clip to stick to her during a nap this past July, Cleveland 19 reported.

“When I picked her up she screamed and grabbed her side,” Bilek told the news outlet. “I lifted up her shirt and saw that she had this perfect circular wound on her. I didn’t know what it was.”

Bilek said she rushed Madelynn to Hillcrest Hospital were doctors reportedly diagnosed her with a second-degree burn.

“The doctor looked at it and said, ‘That’s a burn,’” Bilek told the news outlet. “I was like, ‘I didn’t burn her!’ I showed her the clip and she said, ‘Yeah, that’s identical. It must have gotten too hot.’”

Bilek has since filed a complaint about JJ Cole Pacifier Clip with the Consumer Product Safety Commission, and wants other parents to be aware of potential dangers.

“I would never use one again seeing what could happen,” she told Cleveland 19. “It might never happen again. I would never take a chance knowing what it did, and I don’t’ think anyone else should either.”

The company provided a statement to the news outlet highlighting product safety and compliance with U.S. safety standards.

“Nothing is more important to us than ensuring that children’s products are safe,” the company said. “At JJ Cole, we take our product safety responsibilities very seriously and are committed to making our products as safe as we possibly can.”

The statement revealed that the company’s customer service department has been in contact with Bilek and is investigating the incident.

“There have been no other reports of this type of incident or injury for the JJ Cold Pacifier Clip. The material used to make the product is a standard TPE, commonly and safely found in a wide variety of infant and children’s products,” the statement said.