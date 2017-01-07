29.3 F
Rehoboth Beach, DE
Saturday, January 7, 2017
Toll for Express Lanes in Virginia rises over $30 during evening rush...

Toll for Express Lanes in Virginia rises over $30 during evening rush hour

By FOX News -
29

Drivers in northern Virginia, navigating the year’s first snow fall, were had the option to drive on the Express Lane during rush hour as long as they were willing to spend $30 for the luxury.

Fox5DC.com reported that a spokesman for the company that manages the Express Lanes, said there is no cap on how high the price can fluctuate based on the real-time traffic demand.

“Tolls can range from as low as $0.20 per mile during less busy times, and up to approximately $1.00 per mile in some sections during rush hour. However, rates may rise significantly above the typical range for periods of time in the event of unusually heavy congestion or a specific event like a traffic accident or lane(s) closure,” Transurban, the company, states on its website.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

WGMD Radio
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube
© © 2017 Resort Broadcasting Company, LLC, All Rights Reserved - Designed and Managed by DATATECH DIGITAL in association with OXLEY EVERYTHING WEB