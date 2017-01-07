Toll for Express Lanes in Virginia rises over $30 during evening rush hour

Drivers in northern Virginia, navigating the year’s first snow fall, were had the option to drive on the Express Lane during rush hour as long as they were willing to spend $30 for the luxury.

Fox5DC.com reported that a spokesman for the company that manages the Express Lanes, said there is no cap on how high the price can fluctuate based on the real-time traffic demand.

.@Wendys can you explain why @VAExpressLanes is charging $30 to get home? Doing the math, that’s about 14 Jr. Bacon Cheeseburgers 🤔 pic.twitter.com/mDCPa3yThP — Raisa Crespo (@RaisaFOX5) January 5, 2017

“Tolls can range from as low as $0.20 per mile during less busy times, and up to approximately $1.00 per mile in some sections during rush hour. However, rates may rise significantly above the typical range for periods of time in the event of unusually heavy congestion or a specific event like a traffic accident or lane(s) closure,” Transurban, the company, states on its website.