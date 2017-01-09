Tom Brady is not taking the Houston Texans lightly.

The Patriots quarterback spoke about his upcoming opponent on Monday morning, and made sure to stress that this game was not going to be as easy for New England as people were making it out to be. The Patriots are currently 16-point favorites over the Texans, via Bovada.

Here’s Brady speaking to WEEI:

“This is a day-to-day league. It really doesn’t matter the last time we played them, or last year, because things change so much with the game or game plan and players. Coach talks all the time, ‘It’s not who you play, it’s how you play.’ We need to play well.

“…They have a damn good defense … There is nothing easy about this game for our offense. We’re going to have to go grind it out. We have to go get our mind right, and we will.”

Sure, some of this is Brady spouting off cliches so as not to get too far ahead of himself. One game at a time, respect the opponent, blah de blah. But it’s clear he respects this defense, as he should.

The Texans defense is very, very good. It’s not just that it’s run by former members of the Patriots organization in Romeo Crennel and Mike Vrabel, it’s that this defense’s front line is so good they can drop a lot of guys in coverage and still get pressure on the quarterback. I don’t care what offense you have: If the other team is only rushing three or four guys and can create pressure, that’s incredibly hard to beat.

The Texans’ Jadaveon Clowney is so good that the Texans can do that. Yes, they’re missing J.J. Watt and they’ll continue to miss him, but that Texans D-line can still wreak havoc, and will. If they can make things difficult for Tom Brady by dropping a ton of guys in coverage and getting pressure, and Brock Osweiler doesn’t turn the ball over (a big if), then the Texans can absolutely hang in this game.

Do I think the Patriots still win this game. Yes. The Texans are too anemic offensively, and the Patriots have had two weeks to prepare, which is unfair when it’s Bill Belichick and Brady. But this game could be closer than people think, especially if the Texans defense keeps it close. Brady isn’t sleeping on this team, and neither should you.