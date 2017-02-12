It’s been exactly a week since the New England Patriots pulled off the biggest comeback in Super Bowl history, and Tom Brady was in a reflective mood Sunday.

After helping the Patriots erase a 25-point deficit to beat the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI, Brady wrote in an Instagram post Sunday that it is “hard to believe” it’s already been a week since New England won the first overtime game in Super Bowl history.

“It’s hard to believe a week has passed since SB51,” Brady, who was named Super Bowl MVP, wrote. “It’s hard to believe the game is only 60 minutes. It’s harder to believe I’ve been a Patriot for 17 years! What happens on that field with my teammates, in front of our family and fans, is almost impossible to describe. It’s mythical for me, and yet it’s real. And it’s why I’ll never stop as long as I’m able.”

If his Super Bowl performance is any indication, Brady will be able to play for the foreseeable future. The 39-year-old threw for a Super Bowl-record 466 yards, helping New England score 31 unanswered points to stun the Falcons. Brady won his fifth ring, the most by a starting quarterback in Super Bowl history.