Tom Brady says drinking water prevents sunburn, Twitter calls him out

Twitter is taking Tom Brady to task for tossing out some questionable advice in his new book.

As noted by sports site SB Nation, Brady is claiming he’s less susceptible to sunburn because he drinks a lot of water — sometimes almost 300 ounces — on any given day.

“When I was growing up, and playing outside in the sun, I got sunburned a lot. I was a fair-skinned Irish boy, after all. These days, even if I get an adequate amount of sun, I won’t get a sunburn, which I credit to the amount of water I drink,” he writes in “TB12: How to Achieve a Lifetime of Sustained Peak Performance.”

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, however, drinking copious amounts of water is not one of the listed methods for preventing skin damage from ultraviolet rays. To best avoid damage, the CDC instead recommends staying out of the sun, wearing long-sleeved clothing and hats, wearing sunglasses, and applying sunscreen.

The sheer amount of water he claims to drink, too, has also been called into question. Brady claims he drinks around 150 ounces of it per day, and “close to twice that” on more active days.

“I would never recommend that to a patient,” said Alicia Romano, a registered dietician working with Tufts Medical Center, in a statement to The Boston Globe.

The Globe also noted that excessive water consumption could lead to a condition called hyponatremia, which is when the body’s sodium levels are thrown off. Brady, however, writes that he always adds a few drops of an electrolyte solution to any water he drinks — a solution he reportedly sells for $15 a bottle.

Even still, Romano believes Tom Brady might be able to maintain this level of hydration simply because of how active he is, though she warns that “his individual fluid needs will be very, very different from the average American’s … We are not all Tom Brady,” she told The Boston Globe.

Since news broke of Brady’s hydration habits, Twitter users began mocking Brady for his beliefs.

Deadspin, too, has dubbed Brady “the Gwyneth Paltrow of sports” in the wake of this latest advice.

Prior to his latest book, Brady has also opened up about his strict diet in interviews, admitting that he eats only organic (and mostly alkaline) foods, stays away from nightshades and sugar, and, perhaps most famously, has never eaten a strawberry.

Brady also launched his own plant-based meal kit delivery service in April.