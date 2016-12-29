Tom Cable continues to fail the Seahawks

Tom Cable said that Germain Ifedi has been “fairly dominant” over the last few games. Sadly, Ifedi has been one of the worst guards in the NFL over that stretch.

Tom Cable has failed the Seattle Seahawks. He was given the task of developing Seattle’s offensive line, and he’s produced arguably the worst unit in the entire NFL. Now he’s trying to tell us that Garmain Ifedi has been “fairly dominant” when the truth is that he hasn’t even been good.

Cable wasn’t given any top free agents over the last three offseasons. Instead, the team gave him an unprecedented level of control over personnel and a huge supply of draft picks. The belief was that Cable would be able to coach up those guys and turn them into a serviceable line. He failed.

Seattle drafted three offensive lineman this year. Germain Ifedi was selected in round 1. Rees Odhimbo was taken in round three, and Joey Hunt was selected in round 6.

There is common thread for all three of the offensive lineman in the 2016 draft by Seattle. All three were worked out by Cable in a one-on-one environment. These were his choices, his guys, and none of them are contributing to the Seahawks in a positive manner this season.

Tom Cable thinks that Ifedi has been “fairly dominant” the last few weeks. I wonder, is this what Cable thinks is dominant?

Or maybe this?

How about this?

I know, Cable must be referring to this when he calls Ifedi dominant:

Those are just a tiny sample of what was mostly terrible play from Ifedi. Cable seems to believe that this is good; that failing miserably is somehow not as bad as it seems.

It has been fairly obvious for some time that Cable cannot evaluate talent. This is the guy who thought Drew Nowak was a starting center. He believed Bradley Sowell was a starting LT. Cable kept J’Marcus Webb over Jahri Evans.

Now we’re also being shown why the talent on the roster isn’t developing properly. There is no reasonable evaluation being done. Guys like Ifedi are being told they’re playing well when they make mistake after mistake after mistake.

Tom Cable has failed the Seattle Seahawks this season. There simply isn’t another way to word it.

