The Jacksonville Jaguars are wasting no time in their search to replace coach Gus Bradley. The Jaguars will interview Tom Coughlin for their head-coaching vacancy, NFL Network reported Sunday.

Coughlin, who was the New York Giants’ head coach during their most-recent Super Bowl championships, was Jacksonville’s head coach from 1995-2002, helping the franchise reach the playoffs four of his first five seasons. Since his departure, the Jaguars have made the playoffs just twice in 14 years.

Coughlin was 192-102 in 12 years with the Giants and stepped down after the 2015 season. The Giants went 6-10 in back-to-back years in Coughlin’s final two seasons.

Bradley was fired last week after winning 14 games in five years.