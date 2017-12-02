Two-time Academy Award-winning actor Tom Hanks discussed the bombshell sexual misconduct allegations that have rocked Hollywood recently, saying “it’s never too late to change things.”

Hank, in a Hollywood Reporter roundtable discussion with other actors William Dafoe, Sam Rockwell, James Franco, Gary Oldman and John Boyega, said he believed Hollywood’s environment could change if people obeyed “a code of professional ethics.”

“It’s never too late to change things… and that’s the responsibility of anybody who wants to obey a code of professional ethics,” Hanks said.

Hanks described working as an executive producer and making movies was a “life experience that can create an awful lot of joy” but bad things can happen as well.

“The bad stuff can happen on a movie as well,” Hanks said. “There’s some people that go into this business because they got off on having power. We produced a project in which someone said, ‘There’s an element of harassment that’s going on here.’ And as soon as we heard, you’ve got to jump right in. You talk to everyone, the guilds and you find out what happened.”

Hanks believed there could be a predatory aspect of a movie set due to being on the road and believing some rules do not apply.

“There’s the other aspect of it is that, ‘Come try to get this job from me. You want me to give you a job? Come on. Come. Come prove to me that you want this job,’” the “Forrest Gump” actor said. “That’s a sin, and that’s against the law and that is a degree of harassment and predatory behavior that goes against an assumed code of ethics.”

Following bombshell sexual misconduct allegations against disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, a number of actors and actresses have spoken out about the alleged harassment they have endured in the industry.