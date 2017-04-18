Tom Koehler: I have to find a way to settle down

By news@wgmd.com -
25

Miami Marlins right-hander Tom Koehler discusses his start Monday night against the Mariners, saying he missed on the execution of some pitches and it cost him.

More  FOX Sports Florida  Videos

Goran Dragic says the Heat need to improve ball movement

Goran Dragic says the Heat need to improve ball movement

13 days ago

Erik Spoelstra on playoff chase: 'I love our guys going through this right now'

Erik Spoelstra on playoff chase: ‘I love our guys going through this right now’

13 days ago

Full Timeout: Miami Heat's Tyler Johnson

Full Timeout: Miami Heat’s Tyler Johnson

13 days ago

Rays' Jake Odorizzi vs. Yankees' CC Sabathia on Tuesday

Rays’ Jake Odorizzi vs. Yankees’ CC Sabathia on Tuesday

13 days ago

Florida Midday Minute: Rays, Magic, Lightning in action Tuesday

Florida Midday Minute: Rays, Magic, Lightning in action Tuesday

13 days ago

Mackenzie Weegar on first NHL game: 'Everybody made me feel really comfortable out there'

Mackenzie Weegar on first NHL game: ‘Everybody made me feel really comfortable out there’

14 days ago

More FOX Sports Florida Videos

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR