Tom Koehler tries to return to form in finale in St. Louis

The Miami Marlins send right-hander Tom Koehler to the mound as they finish up their series against the St. Louis Cardinals.
More FOX Sports Florida Videos
Don Mattingly discusses Volquez’s early exit, offensive production
15 mins ago
Giancarlo Stanton, Justin Bour like the at-bats Marlins put together
1 hr ago
WATCH: Giancarlo Stanton does deep twice in first 2 innings
1 hr ago
Rays face off with AL East-leading Red Sox
2 hours ago
Blake Snell says he was trying to attack with his fastball
6 hours ago
Kevin Cash: When we get up like today, we shouldn’t be losing games
6 hours ago