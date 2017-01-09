Tom mocked for snobby speech

Tom Hiddleson might have won an award at last night’s Golden Globes, but he walked away a loser for his bizarre acceptance speech.

The British star, who won best actor in a miniseries or television film for “The Night Manager,” used his stage time to recall his time in Sudan doing charity work.

“I recently went to South Sudan…with the United Nations Children’s Fund. I do a little bit of work with them, try to spread the word as best I can,” he told a bored-looking audience.

Things took a strang turn when Taylor Swift’s ex-boyfriend shared that his television show brought happiness to medics in the country.

“One night we were having a bite to eat at the canteen, where we were staying, and a group of young men and women tottered over to the table, and we were all having what they call a ‘dirty beer’ in humanitarian language,” he said. “They were a group of Médecins Sans Frontières doctors and nurses. And they wanted to say hello because during the shelling the previous month, they had binge-watched ‘The Night Manager.'”

Fans immediately took to Twitter to slam the actor for his “boring” and self-serving acceptance speech.

The award for the most boring speech goes to…Tom Hiddleston. #GoldenGlobes — Miz Marla (@Marlaschultz) January 9, 2017

That was a long story Tom Hiddleston told to pay himself a compliment. #GoldenGlobes — Gary Janetti (@GaryJanetti) January 9, 2017

can you believe tom hiddleston saved sudan with the power of *strikes pose* acting — ㅤjay (@bohdirook) January 9, 2017

Let’s all just be glad Tom Hiddleston’s acting keeps Doctor Without Borders going. — Paige Ferrari (@paigeferrari) January 9, 2017

Oh my god I’m watching the Tom Hiddleston speech right now and I’m getting second-hand embarrassment — Mima Mendoza (@ironmima) January 9, 2017

TOM HIDDLESTON: Listen to my speech about Sudan

AUDIENCE: Okay

HIDDLESTON: …and how it proves my TV show was good.

AUDIENCE: Oh no. — Freddie Campion (@FreddieCampion) January 9, 2017

And Hiddleston wasn’t done yet.

He concluded, “And the idea that I could provide ― or that we could provide ― some relief and entertainment for the people who worked for UNICEF…who are fixing the world in the places where it is broken, made me immensely proud.”

Good for you, Tom.