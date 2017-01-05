Tomi Lahren tells off rapper

If you’re going to call someone out in a song, at least get their name right.

Rapper Wale took a swipe at Blaze host Tomi Lahren in his new song “Smile,” mispronouncing her name as “Tammy Lauren.”

“On behalf of Charlamagne I’m sure he ain’t trading sides/Maybe I should meet TomiLahren, I’ll Lauryn Hill her/Trainor, she miseducated anyway/Prolly hate the color of my face,” Wale raps in the song.

Expand / Contract Reuters (Rapper Wale attends the red carpet before the Fenty PUMA by Rihanna Fall/Winter 2016 collection show during New York Fashion Week in New York, February 12, 2016.)

The rapper is referring to Lahren’s appearance on “The Breakfast Club” with co-host Charlamagne where they discussed politics.

Lahren tweeted at Wale in response to the song.

I understand what a diss track is. Pretty sure @Wale just didn’t research the correct spelling & pronunciation of my first AND last name.. — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) January 5, 2017

Wale responded, “Ok Tammy,” to which Lahren said, “Ok Whale.”

Lahren made headlines last year for her appearance on the “The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah where they spoke about the Black Lives Matter movement.

“When the Black Lives Matter movement is going out with signs saying ‘fry them like bacon, F the police,’ when they’re going saying ‘if you see a white person, target them,’ that is happening, Trevor,” Lahren said. “When that now becomes the narrative and you’re starting to loot, burn and riot, what did the KKK do?”

After several days of back-and-forth, the feud seemed to end when Noah sent the conservative talk show host cupcakes.