Here’s a transcript of Tomi Lahren‘s Final Thoughts on celebrities, including Beyoncé and Stevie Wonder, bringing up climate change at a benefit concert for hurricane relief…

Last night our favorite celebrities held a benefit concert for victims of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma. So kind, right? Well it didn’t take long for those self-righteous stars to turn a charity night into a political statement because, why let a good tragedy go to waste, right?

According to Stevie Wonder, if you don’t believe man-made global warming is responsible for the coming apocalypse, you must be blind or unintelligent.

He was followed by Scientist Beyoncé, who cautioned us to prepare for “what comes next.” Let me guess, Beyoncé, more weather? Yeah, that’s a safe bet.

Here’s the thing, I love the planet too. In fact, most conservatives do but, here’s my question: what makes Leo DiCaprio, Beyoncé, or Stevie Wonder so noble in this climate change crusade? Huh? How did they get to the event last night? Did they walk? Did they take public transit? Did they even fly commercial? Oh yeah, I forgot, conservation efforts only apply to the little people. Screw coal country, Hollywood liberals and loud-mouth entertainers know what’s best for you.

See, everyone else is supposed to conserve, adapt, or watch their industries go under. The rest of us are supposed to let our energy-producing communities shut down because Beyoncé, Leo DiCaprio, and Stevie Wonder have made climate change their default religion and on-stage talking point. Meanwhile they own multiple homes, fly in private jets, cruise the high sea aboard their luxury yachts, drive around in giant black SUVs and preach to us how we should love the planet more. Oh, and remind us that it must be Donald Trump’s fault we have natural disasters and the weather changes.

Give me a break. Until you’re willing to downgrade your fancy lifestyle and give up your energy-sucking ways, don’t lecture the rest of us on climate change. Cool?

Those are my final thoughts. From L.A., God Bless and take care.

