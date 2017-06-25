After the getting swept by the Twins, Josh Tomlin isn’t worried about the Indians’ talent to get them back to the top.
More FOX Sports Ohio Videos
Tomlin on the Indians’ missed opportunity
Just now
Francona: ‘I don’t think this series we were disciplined enough’
15 mins ago
Scooter Gennett on where this hot stretch at the plate ranks in his career
15 mins ago
Jensen on the ‘dismal display’ by the Indians this weekend
15 mins ago
Reds Fantasy Camp: An inside glimpse
3 hours ago
Tech Talk: Scott Feldman discusses his delivery
3 hours ago