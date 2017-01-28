Tonight: Watch Our Year-In-Review Special!

Tonight at 7 p.m. on NBC10 in Philadelphia, join us for A Journey: The 2016 Eagles Season as we recap a compelling year that began with the hiring of Doug Pederson as the new head coach and the selection of quarterback Carson Wentz with the team’s highest draft pick in well over a decade. We were with the team through some of the most pivotal, poignant, and personal moments of a campaign that laid the groundwork for success in the near future.

Before you check out this all-access show, watch episodes from our series, The Journey presented by AAA, which documented the time from when the team arrived for Training Camp all the way until the final week of the regular season.

Episode 1: Welcome To The NFL

The offseason is over and the Eagles report for the start of Training Camp. We take you inside head coach Doug Pederson’s first meeting with the team. Quarterback Carson Wentz describes what it’s like beginning his NFL career, and go on the field for the first Open Practice at Lincoln Financial Field.

Episode 2: Road To Recovery

Linebacker Jordan Hicks had his remarkable 2015 rookie season cut short due to injury. We followed his rehab throughout the offseason as he made his way back to the field. Meanwhile, rookie running back Wendell Smallwood wants to make an impression on the coaching staff, but is sidelined with a quad injury.

Episode 3: Prime Opportunities

The Eagles take the field for their preseason opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Not every player on the roster is a secure veteran or a new rookie. There are Eagles who contributed in the past, but must show they can help the team in 2016.

Episode 4: Picking Up Steam

Rodney McLeod signed with the Eagles after four years in St. Louis. He joins Malcolm Jenkins , who is coming off of a Pro Bowl 2015 campaign. How do the two get adjusted to playing alongside one another? Find out about that, and join the team on the road for a preseason affair in Pittsburgh.

Episode 5: Training Camp Closes

The hiring of Jim Schwartz as the new defensive coordinator changed the job description for some of the most productive Eagles players. Connor Barwin and Bennie Logan describe how this has not been an ordinary Training Camp for the two veterans.

Episode 6: An Amazing Start

What was head coach Doug Pederson’s message to the team before the season opener against the Cleveland Browns? How about his message after the 34-3 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers? Follow along as Carson Wentz helps guide the Eagles to a 3-0 start.

Episode 7: Midseason Adversity

Defensive end Brandon Graham shows what his life is like away from the field as he spends time with his daughter, Emerson. Sam Bradford returns to Philadelphia six weeks after he is traded by the Eagles, and the team loses a heartbreaker in overtime to the Dallas Cowboys.

Episode 8: One Game At A Time

The Eagles battle through some on-field adversity, but find out how head coach Doug Pederson continues to motivate the team through tough times. The hard work pays off with one of the biggest wins of the year over Atlanta. If you’ve ever wondered what a pregame production meeting is like before a prime-time game, we follow the ESPN Monday Night crew.

Episode 9: The Final Chapter