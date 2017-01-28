Tonight: Watch Our Year-In-Review Special!

Tonight at 7 p.m. on NBC10 in Philadelphia, join us for A Journey: The 2016 Eagles Season as we recap a compelling year that began with the hiring of Doug Pederson as the new head coach and the selection of quarterback
Before you check out this all-access show, watch episodes from our series, The Journey presented by AAA, which documented the time from when the team arrived for Training Camp all the way until the final week of the regular season.
Episode 1: Welcome To The NFL
The offseason is over and the Eagles report for the start of Training Camp. We take you inside head coach Doug Pederson’s first meeting with the team. Quarterback Carson Wentz describes what it’s like beginning his NFL career, and go on the field for the first Open Practice at Lincoln Financial Field.
Linebacker
The Eagles take the field for their preseason opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Not every player on the roster is a secure veteran or a new rookie. There are Eagles who contributed in the past, but must show they can help the team in 2016.
The hiring of Jim Schwartz as the new defensive coordinator changed the job description for some of the most productive Eagles players.
What was head coach Doug Pederson’s message to the team before the season opener against the Cleveland Browns? How about his message after the 34-3 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers? Follow along as Carson Wentz helps guide the Eagles to a 3-0 start.
Defensive end
The Eagles battle through some on-field adversity, but find out how head coach Doug Pederson continues to motivate the team through tough times. The hard work pays off with one of the biggest wins of the year over Atlanta. If you’ve ever wondered what a pregame production meeting is like before a prime-time game, we follow the ESPN Monday Night crew.
Take a ride into the office with defensive tackle