Tony Romo returns, throws touchdown pass in first series

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott got the start in Philadelphia on Sunday, but Tony Romo gave the Cowboys their first touchdown of the game in the second quarter.
With a resting Ezekiel Elliott watching from the sideline, Prescott played the first two series of the game — which resulted in a punt and a field goal — before Romo returned to the field for the first time since Week 3 of the preseason.
Romo faced a third-and-11 just two plays into his comeback and fired a perfect 16-yard pass to Terrance Williams. A few plays later, Romo took a shot to the end zone, and Dez Bryant drew a pass interference flag that brought the Cowboys to the 3-yard line.
Tony Romo’s 1st TD pass of the season?
Absolutely PERFECT. #DallasCowboys https://t.co/d3fRPAuqKU
— NFL (@NFL) January 1, 2017
Romo then went back to Williams and hit him for his first regular-season touchdown pass since November 2015.
When the Cowboys got the ball again, third-stringer Mark Sanchez was on the field. Apparently, Romo needed just one series to show he’ll be ready for the playoffs if called upon.