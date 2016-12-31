Tony Romo will play against Philadelphia Eagles Sunday

Tony Romo is back.

Much speculation has gone into which quarterback(s) will play against the Philadelphia Eagles for the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Tony Romo will be involved in the mix.

Romo has not played in a regular season game since injuring his collarbone against the Carolina Panthers on Thanksgiving in 2015.

Though Dallas’ impressive rookie Dak Prescott is expected to start the game, he will more than likely be limited to only a few drives before handing the quarterback duties to Romo.

Former Eagles quarterback Mark Sanchez is also expected to receive some playing time Sunday, though it is undetermined whether he or Romo will receive the lion’s share of the snaps.

It was against the Eagles that Romo suffered the injury that virtually ended his 2015 season after Jordan Hicks drilled him into the turf at Lincoln Financial Field. Though Romo did return in a Week 11 matchup against the Miami Dolphins, it only took another week before he would re-aggravate the injury, knocking him out for the remainder of the year.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones does not believe Romo will need to shake off any rust as he has been largely engaged in practice throughout the season.

