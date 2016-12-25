Top 10 animated Christmas movies
Grab your egg nog and let’s count ’em down!
FoxNews.com
http://www.foxnews.com/
The Polar Express
Based on the classic children’s book, “The Polar Express” features somewhat off-putting 3-D animation, and Tom Hanks’ voice is a little grating after awhile, but it’s still a Christmas wonder.
(polar express)
The Year Without A Santa Claus
When Santa has to take a break, elves Jingle and Jangle travel the world, searching for people who believe in Santa … until their reindeer Vixen gets mistaken for a dog and taken to the pound. Then, of course, there’s the fight between Heat Miser (at left) and Snow Miser. Which rocks.
(Warner Bros.)
The Nightmare Before Christmas
Tim Burton’s somewhat creepy yet incredible film sees the residents of “Halloween Town” collide with “Christmas Town.”
(Touchstone Pictures)
The Snowman
This sweet animated movie is only 26 minutes long, but it’s pure magic. The story of a snowman come to life and a little boy is based on the book of the same name.
(TVC London)
Mickey’s Christmas Carol
The greatest animated version of the Charles Dickens holiday story stars Mickey Mouse as Bob Crachit and Scrooge McDuck as Ebeneezer Scrooge.
(Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment)
Frosty the Snowman
This magical Christmas film brings the popular song to life, and throws in an evil magician for good measure.
(Classic Media)
A Charlie Brown Christmas
The Peanuts gang provides the cutest Christmas ever, complete with pathetic little tree.
(Warner Home Video)
Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
Poor Rudolph has a glowing red nose. His pal Herbie the elf wants to be a dentist. The two outcasts visit the Island of Misfit Toys in this claymation classic.
(Classic Media)
How the Grinch Stole Christmas
The Christmas movie to end all Christmas movies is a Dr. Suess wonder. The furry green Grinch attempts to put a stop to holiday merriment, creeping into Whoville to ruin Christmas. The modern Jim Carrey live action version also deserves a watch.
(Warner Home Video)
