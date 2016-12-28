Top 10 defensive free agents Jets should target

The New York Jets have a lot of holes to fill. They should target offensive linemen in the draft because it’s better to develop young offensive linemen together as a unit. However, they should target replacements for aging defensive players.

The New York Jets need to focus on fixing their defense in free agency and surrounding Bryce Petty with talent in the draft. The old adage is that defense wins championships, and the Denver Broncos proved that last year. The New York Giants have also shown you still win more consistently in the NFL with defense.

Jets inside linebacker David Harris is getting older, and it may be time to start molding his replacement, alongside Darron Lee and Jordan Jenkins. There’s also no doubt, it’s time to find a replacement for Darrelle Revis.

There is some talent in the back eight for the Jets to snag in the offseason. Yes, back eight, because the Jets need to go back to playing a 3-4 base defense in 2017. The Jets defense was not only listless in 2016, but it was too predictable. The switch from 3-4 to 4-3 made it much more difficult for the team to pressure the opposing quarterback.

It didn’t help that the coverage was just as bad, which compounded the issues on the front end. If you can’t cover well, it doesn’t give the front enough time to get to the quarterback. In simplest terms, games come down to who scores and who doesn’t. The Jets have allowed the sixth-most points in the league and have the fourth worst scoring differential in 2016. That’s on the defense.

Let’s analyze who can help the Jets defense in 2017 via the upcoming free agency period.

Alonso is an interesting free agent because his talent screams that he should be higher on this list, and he probably should be. However, he is not an unrestricted free agent. He can sign with a team is he wants to, but Miami will have five days to match the offer because he’s a restricted free agent.

He would help the Jets immensely in the passing game, given his seven career interceptions. He also has a nose for the ball with 305 combined solo tackles and assists, which would help in the run defense. He also has two sacks, 18 tackles for loss, seven quarterback hits and nine passes defended.

Alonso would provide a young veteran presence that would be missed when, in all likelihood, Harris becomes a cap casualty. His current cap number for the Dolphins is $991,418, and it would no doubt be lower than the $6.5M number (with $0 in dead money) Harris commands in 2017. He can aid the growth of both young linebackers the Jets drafted in 2016. The Jets could use that if they plan on cutting Harris.

Hayden is a quality cover corner. He has forced six turnovers in his career (three interceptions and three fumbles). He also has one sack, six tackles for loss and 26 passes defended in his career.

For all the positives he has there’s one key negative. The experts will tell you the best ability to have in the NFL is availability. Hayden was placed on injured reserve this season on December 3. He played 11 games up to that point, which will mark the third time in four seasons in the NFL he will miss as many as five games.

It will also mean he has only played in 70.3% of the possible games he could have played in since being drafted by the Raiders in the 2013 draft. Among all of the first round picks in that draft, only nine players have played in fewer games. While his skills put him on this list, that’s a red flag that keeps him relatively low on this list.

8. Cornerback Morris Claiborne

Claiborne is the glue that holds the back end of the Dallas Cowboys defense together. He probably should be number one on this list. Only because he does have cover skills that could rival many corners in the NFL.

He has 26 career passes defended, four interceptions, four fumble recoveries, and one touchdown. However, there is one red flag on his resume. When you look at games played, it is alarming.

Like Hayden, he has missed many games. If he misses the final two games this season, and he is likely to do so, he will have only played in 59% of his possible games in his career.

While he has the skills to play in an aggressive defense like the Jets, that should set off some alarm bells. There are other corners the Jets should target before Claiborne.