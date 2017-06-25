Top 10 drivers after Stage 2 in Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma

With several different strategies in play, the top-10 drivers shuffled spots several times in Stage 2. 

Jimmie Johnson scored his first in-race stage win of the season.

Check out the 10 drivers who scored stage points:

Jimmie Johnson, 10 points (1 playoff point)

1

Johnson scored the stage win for the first time in 2017 and looks to be in good shape for the final stage of the race.

Brad Keselowski, 9

2

With a little bit of damage, Keselowski continues to climb toward the front of the field.

Matt Kenseth, 8

3

After starting in the back, Kenseth has used both strategy and speed to make his way to the front. 

Denny Hamlin, 7

4

Hamlin came within a turn of winning this race last year. He’s in contention for the final 60 laps today.

Joey Logano, 6

5

It’s been a rather quiet day for Logano but he’s still in contention and has to hope his strategy will pay off. 

Dale Earnhardt Jr., 5

6

A great recovery by Dale Jr. after spinning early and making contact with Danica Patrick.

Ryan Blaney, 4

7

Blaney’s been near the front all race and looks to score his first road course win, or at least a career-best finish. 

Austin Dillon, 3

8

Dillon scores some stage points, which are much needed, even though he has a win under his belt. 

Chase Elliott, 2

9

Elliott has gotten the most out of his backup car so far at Sonoma. 

Ryan Newman, 1

10

Newman’s one of the hardest drivers to pass on the track and showed that to Kyle Larson by holding onto the final stage spot. 

