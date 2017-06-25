Top 10 drivers after Stage 2 in Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma

With several different strategies in play, the top-10 drivers shuffled spots several times in Stage 2.
Jimmie Johnson scored his first in-race stage win of the season.
Check out the 10 drivers who scored stage points:
Getty Images Getty Images
1
Jimmie Johnson, 10 points (1 playoff point)
Johnson scored the stage win for the first time in 2017 and looks to be in good shape for the final stage of the race.
© Nigel Kinrade LAT Images www.latphoto.co.uk Nigel Kinrade
With a little bit of damage, Keselowski continues to climb toward the front of the field.
© Nigel Kinrade LAT Images www.latphoto.co.uk Nigel Kinrade
After starting in the back, Kenseth has used both strategy and speed to make his way to the front.
© Nigel Kinrade LAT Images www.latphoto.co.uk Nigel Kinrade
Hamlin came within a turn of winning this race last year. He’s in contention for the final 60 laps today.
© Nigel Kinrade LAT Images www.latphoto.co.uk Nigel Kinrade
It’s been a rather quiet day for Logano but he’s still in contention and has to hope his strategy will pay off.
© Nigel Kinrade LAT Images www.latphoto.co.uk Nigel Kinrade
A great recovery by Dale Jr. after spinning early and making contact with Danica Patrick.
© John K Harrelson LAT Images www.latphoto.co.uk John K Harrelson
Blaney’s been near the front all race and looks to score his first road course win, or at least a career-best finish.
© John K Harrelson LAT Images www.latphoto.co.uk John K Harrelson
Dillon scores some stage points, which are much needed, even though he has a win under his belt.
© John K Harrelson LAT Images www.latphoto.co.uk John K Harrelson
Elliott has gotten the most out of his backup car so far at Sonoma.
© John K Harrelson LAT Images www.latphoto.co.uk John K Harrelson
Newman’s one of the hardest drivers to pass on the track and showed that to Kyle Larson by holding onto the final stage spot.
© Nigel Kinrade LAT Images www.latphoto.co.uk Nigel Kinrade
FOX Fantasy Auto Form a Racing Team, Compete for Prizes
Play Now!