Top 10 drivers in Camping World Truck Series points standings

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series drivers and teams are taking the Midwest by storm this weekend at Iowa Speedway.
See how the points standings stack up before Friday night’s M&Ms 200 (8 p.m. ET, FS1).
Sauter is locked into the eight-driver playoffs with one race win, four stage wins and nine playoff points.
Bell leads all drivers with two victories on the year, along with three stage wins and 13 playoff points.
Crafton is searching for his first victory of the season with only one stage win and one playoff point racked up.
The Brad Keselowski Racing driver is the highest rookie in points with one stage win.
Rhodes is looking to add some points to his playoff wallet this weekend at Iowa.
Enfinger has three top fives and five top-10 finishes so far in 2017.
Martin Truex Jr.’s little brother is having a quietly consistent Truck Series season with one stage win.
Grala won the season-opening race at Daytona to punch his ticket into the playoffs early.
9
John Hunter Nemechek, 228
It was an emotional victory for Nemechek at Gateway one week ago. He has six playoff points to his credit.
On the outside of the playoffs looking in at this point in the season, Gragson needs a win and some playoff points to rocket up the standings.
