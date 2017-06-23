Top 10 drivers in Camping World Truck Series points standings

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series drivers and teams are taking the Midwest by storm this weekend at Iowa Speedway.

See how the points standings stack up before Friday night’s M&Ms 200 (8 p.m. ET, FS1).

Johnny Sauter, 380

1

Sauter is locked into the eight-driver playoffs with one race win, four stage wins and nine playoff points.

Christopher Bell, 342

2

Bell leads all drivers with two victories on the year, along with three stage wins and 13 playoff points.

Matt Crafton, 318

3

Crafton is searching for his first victory of the season with only one stage win and one playoff point racked up.

Chase Briscoe, 311

4

The Brad Keselowski Racing driver is the highest rookie in points with one stage win.

Ben Rhodes, 281

5

Rhodes is looking to add some points to his playoff wallet this weekend at Iowa.

Grand Enfinger, 265

6

Enfinger has three top fives and five top-10 finishes so far in 2017.

Ryan Truex, 265

7

Martin Truex Jr.’s little brother is having a quietly consistent Truck Series season with one stage win.

Kaz Grala, 234

8

Grala won the season-opening race at Daytona to punch his ticket into the playoffs early.

John Hunter Nemechek, 228

9

It was an emotional victory for Nemechek at Gateway one week ago. He has six playoff points to his credit.

Noah Gragson, 209

10

On the outside of the playoffs looking in at this point in the season, Gragson needs a win and some playoff points to rocket up the standings.

