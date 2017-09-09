Top 10 Quotes: Week 1, Redskins Vs. Eagles

With the team’s practice prep for the Eagles complete, here’s a list of the best quotes of the week, as compiled by Redskins.com, presented by GEICO.

10. “Of course, each tackle, sacks, it’s going to go on the record now. Now, this is where you start building the season to see where you can go from there.”

— Defensive lineman Ziggy Hood , on the season starting

9. “Anytime you play a division opponent it’s going to be crazy. We got a stacked division. I feel like every team is good, everybody is in the hunt for it, so guys are going out there and it’s personal, you know what I mean? You got to love it, man, that’s what football’s about: physicality at its finest, go make plays and hit somebody in the mouth.”

— Linebacker Mason Foster , on his excitement to play the Eagles

8. “I think the guys have been working hard in the OTAs and training camp and in the preseason games. I know they didn’t get a lot of reps as a first unit, but overall I think with the practices that we’ve had and with the prep time we’ve had in this coming week for Philly, I’m excited about what’s going to happen this weekend.”

— Defensive coordinator Greg Manusky, on expectations for the defense

7. “We’ve just to go out there and play. Once we take the tendencies and the percentages and stuff, at the same time you’ve just got to go out there and play with what you see. You can’t just go out there and guess.”

— Linebacker Zach Brown , on Philadelphia’s offense

6. “I mean, we’re excited. Everybody’s anxious. The opener is always one of the most anticipated games of the year, because, you get the schedule early in the offseason and you’re just looking forward to that date the whole time, so it’s finally here, it kind of feels like Christmas is around the corner.”

— Left tackle Trent Williams , on the season opener

5. “He wants somewhere to watch film in private. He’s a very private person. He makes his own notes, he’s a unique individual when it comes to that – very detailed. That’s a good thing … sometimes [laughter].”

— Head coach Jay Gruden, on Cousins’s new office nook

4. “I go in there and I’ve got a quote on the wall. I’ve got my laptop and the video guys put a monitor in there for me. I’ve got my Jeff Foxworthy ‘You might be a redneck’ peel-off calendar every day. So I got some of those fun office knick knacks. Some of the stuff from Michael Scott’s desk from The Office I put on there to be funny. We are kind of playing up the whole office thing and it’s a good place to go to work now.”

— Quarterback Kirk Cousins , on his excitement about his new office nook

3. “It’s imperative that we go out and we stay balanced, both in the air and on the ground because in order for any team to win, you have to be able to do both. I feel like we have all the guys in this locker room, on this team, to do that. The coaching staff believes in us, we believe in the coaching staff, so we just have to go out there and execute and make sure that we’re doing our job, handling our assignment and play for each other.”

— Tight end Vernon Davis , on executing on Sunday

2. “There certainly isn’t a better way to start the season than with a win. There are a lot of emotions in Week 1. It is always a balance of not revving too much, but also not falling asleep, and you have got to find that balance. And certainly Week 1, I think a tendency for me tends to be that you’re a little too revved up. So, just try to find a way to stay calm, process, not get too excited or worked up to still be able to be accurate and go through my reads and not rush anything.”

— Quarterback Kirk Cousins, on his emotions during the season opener

1. “I don’t really have that much to say other than start your engines. Let’s go. I’m ready, man.”

— Cornerback Josh Norman , on the season starting

