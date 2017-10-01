Top 10 Quotes: Week 4, Redskins Vs. Chiefs

With the team’s practice prep for the Chiefs complete, here’s a list of the best quotes of the week, as compiled by Redskins.com, presented by GEICO.

10. “Sometimes, it’s all about next man in. That’s part of the business. Ty was a great player for us and we’re going to miss him and we can’t wait to have him back, but sometimes it’s all about next man in. People have got to step up and we’ve just got to focus on what we can do.”

– Guard Brandon Scherff , on the line losing Ty Nsekhe to injury

9. “I think communication between the corners and the safeties is vital whenever you play, and same thing with the linebackers. It’s that communication. And I always tell the guys, ‘I really don’t care what call… I don’t have a magical crystal ball, and as long as you guys are on the same page, we’ll have success.’ That’s what we had the other night.”

– Defensive Coordinator Greg Manusky, on the effectiveness of communication against the Raiders

8. “They’ve got a track team to be honest with you. We’ve got to bring our track spikes. It’s going to be a track meet, man. We already know. We’re going to get Zach Brown some coolers, get him a little fired up in that middle. We’re going to have everything on the back end and have that D-line go hunting.”

– Cornerback Josh Norman , on the speed the Chiefs have

7. “As a leader you got to weigh your people on you. You lead certain people certain ways. You can’t talk to one person like you talk to the other, because they react different. So, that’s something that’s definitely challenging as a leader. But, I can handle it and it’s going well for me.”

– Safety D.J. Swearinger , on how uses leadership with different teammates

6. “To be honest, this is the first time I’ve taken snaps with these guys since this year started, because I didn’t get any in training camp either. So it was fun to – you know I’m always a part of the gameplan because I’m always studying and preparing, so nothing’s changing for me, but to go out there and have a day with those guys, I’m not complaining at all. That helps me, helps my confidence. If I’m asked to do that five weeks from now or whatever. Thought today was a good day.”

– Quarterback Colt McCoy , on taking first-team snaps with Cousins not at practice

5. “Sometimes I doubted myself and now I don’t. I should’ve never had any doubt in my abilities, but I did, and that’s something that I’ve had to overcome and now I don’t worry about injuries. I’m way more confident than I ever have been and that’s just helped me play better.”

– Running back Chris Thompson , on gaining confidence in his game

4. “You can never really get too comfortable, you know what I mean. It’s the NFL, everybody gets paid, everybody’s a playmaker, so any game on a national stage like this, against a great coach and a great offense is a big game, so you’ve got to approach it like that.”

– Linebacker Mason Foster , on staying focused for the Chiefs

3. “It’s going to be extra electric because it is Monday Night Football. We have to just prepare ourselves, you won’t be able to hear anything and that’s what we are kind of preparing for – we won’t be able to hear anything. So silent counts, all that stuff. The quarterback has got to really verbalize in the huddle and then at the line of scrimmage, if we do use a snap count, he has to use his voice deep and loud.”

– Head coach Jay Gruden, on preparing for the atmosphere at Arrowhead Stadium

2. “There’s no moral victories or losses in this game. It’s either you win or you lose. No matter what your record says you are, in that given moment, given day, anybody can get beat any Sunday. We’ve got to go out there, put out our best effort.”

– Cornerback Josh Norman, on preparing the same way each week

1. “We all should get on Vernon Davis ’ diet. I mean, really. The guy’s a freak. He’s the most impressive guy I’ve been around really as far as taking care of his body, and whatever he’s doing, he needs to tell all our young guys to do it because he’s amazing. Just out here today, he’s running around like a 20-year-old kid.”

– Head coach Jay Gruden, on how Vernon Davis stays in great shape

Top Top 10 Quotes is presented by GEICO, 15 minutes can save you more than 15% on car insurance.

