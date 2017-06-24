Top 15 drivers in XFINITY Series points standings

NASCAR XFINITY Series drivers will take Iowa Speedway by storm in tonight’s American Ethanol 250 (7 p.m. ET, FS1).
Check out how the top 15 drivers stack up in the points standings.
Brian Lawdermilk
Elliott Sadler, 460
Sadler has three stage wins, which means three playoff points to his credit, but he’s still searching for his first win of the season.
Justin Allgaier, 439
Allgaier’s win at Phoenix and two stage victories gives him seven playoff points so far, the most of any driver.
© Rusty Jarrett/LAT Images www.latphoto.co.uk Rusty Jarrett
William Byron, 388
The rookie JR Motorsports driver has a stage win, but an all-important race victory was stolen from him at the last second by Denny Hamlin at Michigan one week ago.
Getty Images Getty Images
Daniel Hemric, 339
Hemric has one stage win to his credit so far this year.
, LAT Images www.latphoto.co.uk Nigel Kinrade
Brennan Poole, 326
Poole is the highest driver in the points without a stage win or playoff points.
© Nigel Kinrade/LAT Images www.latphoto.co.uk AP
Ryan Reed, 325
Reed locked himself in the playoffs and earned five playoff points by winning the season opener at Daytona.
© Matthew T. Thacker/LAT Images www.latphoto.co.uk Matthew T. Thacker
Darrell Wallace Jr., 321
The No. 6 Roush Fenway Racing team has suspended operation, but Wallace is still seventh in the standings.
Mike Dinovo Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports
Cole Custer, 309
Custer is on a hot streak recently with four straight top-finishes.
Mark J. Rebilas Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Matt Tifft, 295
The rookie Joe Gibbs Racing driver is hoping to rebound at Iowa following a 26th-place result at Michigan.
© Russell LaBounty/LAT Images www.latphoto.co.uk Russell LaBounty
Michael Annett, 273
A crash resulted in a 37th-place finish for Annett at Michigan.
© Russell LaBounty/NKP www.NigelKinrade.com Russell LaBounty
Blake Koch, 263
Koch has only one top-10 finish this season, something he hopes to change at Iowa.
, LAT Images www.latphoto.co.uk Nigel Kinrade
Dakoda Armstrong, 243
Armstrong is looking to break a streak of two consecutive 20th-place finishes earned at Pocono and Michigan.
Getty Images for Texas Motor Spe Robert Laberge
Brendan Gaughan, 228
Gaughan has one top five and two top-10 finishes so far this season.
, LAT Images www.latphoto.co.uk Nigel Kinrade
Ryan Sieg, 212
Sieg’s highest finish this season is a 12th-place at Talladega.
JJ Yeley, 197
Yeley has scored a pair of 11th-place finishes this season at Brisol and Talladega, his best of the year.
© Nigel Kinrade LAT Images www.latphoto.co.uk Nigel Kinrade
FOX Fantasy Auto Form a Racing Team, Compete for Prizes
Play Now!