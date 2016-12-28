Top 25 Capsules

VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) Josh Hart scored 25 points and Jalen Brunson added 13 as No. 1 Villanova barely held off DePaul, 68-65 on Wednesday night, the Wildcats’ 19th straight win.

The Wildcats (13-0, 1-0 Big East) looked rather pedestrian playing for the first time in a week. But thanks to Hart, considered among the favorites for national player of the year, they survived.

A 14-6 Villanova run gave the Wildcats a 51-39 lead with 16:41 to go. But the Blue Demons responded with a 14-0 run to get back in the game and take a 53-51 lead.

Hart scored 10 points in the final 3:06, including a dagger 3-pointer from the top of the key with 9.5 seconds left that gave Villanova a 66-62 lead.

Billy Garrett Jr. missed a clean look for a tying 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Tre’Darius McCallum had 19 points for the Blue Demons (7-7, 0-1).

—

No. 12 VIRGINIA 61, No. 6 LOUISVILLE 53

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – Devon Hall scored 10 points and Kyle Guy added a key jumper with 2:02 remaining as Virginia withstood a late rally in the Atlantic Coast Conference opener for both schools.

The Cavaliers (11-1, 1-0) seemed headed to another lopsided win over Louisville before the Cardinals rallied from a 21-point second-half deficit to get within 57-48 with 3:51 left. Guy’s basket regained momentum for Virginia, which got two free throws from Mamadi Diakite with 28 seconds left to seal its fourth straight win overall and fourth in five games against Louisville (11-2, 0-1). He had nine points.

Quentin Snider, Deng Adel and Tony Hicks had eight points each for Louisville, which had won six straight.

—

No. 9 NORTH CAROLINA 102, MONMOUTH 74

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) – Justin Jackson scored 28 points to lead North Carolina.

Kennedy Meeks added 17 points and 12 rebounds and Isaiah Hicks finished with 15 points to help the Tar Heels (12-2) win their second straight.

Micah Seaborn scored 19 points and Je’Lon Hornbeak added 17 before fouling out for Monmouth (10-3), which had its program-record nine-game winning streak snapped.

—

NEBRASKA 87, No. 16 INDIANA 83

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) – Glynn Watson Jr. scored 26 points and Tai Webster had 21 to lead Nebraska to the upset.

The Cornhuskers (7-6, 1-0) snapped Indiana’s 26-game home winning streak by finishing with their highest point total of the season in the Big Ten opener for both.

Indiana’s last loss at Assembly Hall was to Michigan State on March 7, 2015.

Robert Johnson finished with 19 points and Thomas Bryant had 17 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Hoosiers (10-3, 0-1).

—

No. 17 XAVIER 82, PROVIDENCE 56

CINCINNATI (AP) – Trevon Bluiett scored 22 points and Xavier took control at the outset in the Big East opener.

Xavier (11-2, 1-0) surged ahead by as many as 30 points, with Bluiett leading the way. He had nine rebounds to go with his eighth 20-point game of the season. Edmond Sumner added 13 points and seven rebounds.

Isaiah Jackson had 17 points for the Friars (10-4, 0-1) in their most lopsided loss of the season.

—

No. 20 FLORIDA ST. 88, WAKE FOREST 72

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – Dwayne Bacon and Xavier Rathan-Mayes scored 23 points apiece as Florida State opened Atlantic Coast Conference play.

Florida State trailed most of the game and was down 66-61 before it went on a run of 17 straight points over a 4:02 span. The Seminoles made seven straight shots from the field during the run while the Demon Deacons committed four turnovers.

Jonathan Isaac added 13 points and CJ Walker had 12 for Florida State (12-1, 1-0), which has won nine straight for the first time since 2003-04 and is off to its best start since going 16-1 in 1988-89.

Keyshawn Woods and Bryant Crawford led the Demon Deacons (9-3, 0-1) with 16 each.

—

No. 24 NOTRE DAME 63, SAINT PETER’S 55

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) – V.J. Beachem scored 18 points to help Notre Dame close out its non-conference schedule.

Steve Vasturia added 11 points for the Irish (11-2), who were outscored in the second half for the fifth straight game.

The Irish finished 22 points below their average of 85.3, but held the Peacocks to 35.7 percent shooting from the field.

Bonzie Colson finished with 10 points and eight rebounds for Notre Dame.

Nick Griffin led Saint Peters (5-7) with 16 points.