Top 30 drivers in points standings heading to Daytona

The top two drivers in the points standings had their worst performances in quite some time, but that didn’t close the gap between Martin Truex Jr., Kyle Larson and the field.
Check out the top 30 drivers in the standings after the Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway:
Kyle Larson, 659 points
Larson started on the pole and seemed destined for another big day. Pit strategy shuffled him back and he couldn’t recover. He still gained points on Truex and holds over 100 point lead over everyone else.
Martin Truex Jr., 646
Truex hands down was the class of the field at Sonoma before engine trouble ended his day. He won another stage to take his playoff points total to 21, though.
Kevin Harvick, 548
We’ve been teasing this for weeks. Harvick finally broke through and got his first win of the 2017 season, which puts him in a much better playoff position.
Kyle Busch, 542
It’s your turn, Kyle. For the past month, the story for Harvick and Busch was the same – great runs but no wins. Harvick changed that on Sunday, when will Busch win?
Brad Keselowski, 519
Keselowski nearly had the strategy to win it, but even when that didn’t work out, he was resilient to battle back to third. Resilient has been a familiar word to describe the No. 2 team in 2017.
Chase Elliott, 509
Elliott’s the next young gun who is supposed to score his first win. He’s run extremely well at Daytona over the years so it might be his week.
Jimmie Johnson, 483
Johnson’s three wins are still tops in the Cup Series and all he has to do is keep clicking off solid runs to be in great position for a run at championship No. 8.
Jamie McMurray, 477
Another consistent run keeps McMurray in a good spot to make the playoffs. He’s going to need some playoff points or he’ll have a long uphill battle in the postseason.
Denny Hamlin, 476
Hamlin’s performance keeps improving as the second-half of the regular season gets rolling. A win can’t be too far away for the No. 11 bunch.
Joey Logano, 434
Logano’s still hanging on in the final few playoff spots after his encumbered Richmond win and run of bad luck. He seems to be back on track after two solid runs.
Clint Bowyer, 427
Bowyer’s second-place finish moved him back to the good side of the playoff cutline, but he’s still only four points ahead of Kenseth and another surprise winner would knock him out.
Matt Kenseth, 423
Kenseth’s 20th-place finish leaves him on the outside of the playoffs looking in right now. There are a couple upcoming tracks where he could grab a win but it’s getting harder and harder to race his way in through points.
Ryan Blaney, 415
Blaney’s win at Pocono secured his spot in the playoffs and if he can get hot at the right time, he’ll be dangerous in the postseason.
Kurt Busch, 389
Busch scored a seventh-place finish at Sonoma and looked to have one of the best cars on track. He now heads back to Daytona, where he’ll look to sweep the races this year.
Ryan Newman, 366
Newman’s been about a 16th-place car most weeks but his win at Phoenix gives RCR time to find more speed in its cars.
Erik Jones, 358
Road courses are never easy for rookie drivers. Jones is quickly approaching must-win territory to make the playoffs.
Ricky Stenhouse Jr., 355
Bad luck cost Stenhouse at Sonoma as he couldn’t avoid his spinning girlfriend, Danica Patrick.
Trevor Bayne, 337
Bayne’s dropped from consistently finishing around 12th to finishes of 20th or worse in the past month. Not a good trend for the No. 6 team.
Daniel Suárez, 335
Suárez came away with a 15th-place finish in his first Cup Series road course.
Austin Dillon, 322
Dillon had hopes that fuel strategy would get him another win but ended up having issues lead him to an 18th-place finish.
Kasey Kahne, 308
Kahne took an extremely hard hit into the wall on the final lap and finished 24th. He’ll need a win if he wants to make the playoffs.
Dale Earnhardt Jr., 293
Dale Jr.’s best chance to get a win comes this week at Daytona. He had quite an up-and-down day at Sonoma but pulled off a sixth-place finish.
Ty Dillon, 273
Dillon’s outperformed his equipment most weeks but had some struggles at the California road course.
Paul Menard, 259
Menard’s always run well on the road courses and put together a respectable 11th-place finish.
Chris Buescher, 223
Buescher has consistently finished around 19th in the past two months which is a solid step in the right direction for the No. 37.
Michael McDowell, 223
McDowell’s a legitimate road racer and scored a 14th-place result at Sonoma. He’s run better than expected on most tracks for the small Leavine Family Racing team.
AJ Allmendinger, 213
Allmendinger likely had one of the three best cars but a battery issue cost him a shot to score a win. He’ll look forward to Watkins Glen in a few weeks.
Danica Patrick, 196
Patrick was resilient through misfortune on Sunday and pulled off a 17th-place finish.
David Ragan, 191
Ragan’s struggled to have much success in his return to Front Row Motorsports. He’s always been a good plate racer and should be able to find a decent finish at Daytona.
Aric Almirola, 188
The news is that Almirola will likely test a car in a few weeks and might be able to return shortly after that if everything goes well with doctors. He’ll be out of the top 30 and would take strong performances and a win to make the playoffs.
