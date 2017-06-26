Top 30 drivers in points standings heading to Daytona

By news@wgmd.com -
14

The top two drivers in the points standings had their worst performances in quite some time, but that didn’t close the gap between Martin Truex Jr., Kyle Larson and the field.

Check out the top 30 drivers in the standings after the Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway:

© Rusty Jarrett LAT Images www.latphoto.co.uk Rusty Jarrett

Kyle Larson, 659 points

Kyle Larson, 659 points

Kyle Larson, 659 points

Larson started on the pole and seemed destined for another big day. Pit strategy shuffled him back and he couldn’t recover. He still gained points on Truex and holds over 100 point lead over everyone else.

© John K Harrelson LAT Images www.latphoto.co.uk John K Harrelson

Martin Truex Jr., 646

Martin Truex Jr., 646

Martin Truex Jr., 646

Truex hands down was the class of the field at Sonoma before engine trouble ended his day. He won another stage to take his playoff points total to 21, though.

© John K Harrelson LAT Images www.latphoto.co.uk John K Harrelson

Kevin Harvick, 548

Kevin Harvick, 548

Kevin Harvick, 548

We’ve been teasing this for weeks. Harvick finally broke through and got his first win of the 2017 season, which puts him in a much better playoff position.

© Nigel Kinrade NKP www.NigelKinrade.com Nigel Kinrade

Kyle Busch, 542

Kyle Busch, 542

Kyle Busch, 542

It’s your turn, Kyle. For the past month, the story for Harvick and Busch was the same – great runs but no wins. Harvick changed that on Sunday, when will Busch win?

© John K Harrelson LAT Images www.latphoto.co.uk John K Harrelson

Brad Keselowski, 519

Brad Keselowski, 519

Brad Keselowski, 519

Keselowski nearly had the strategy to win it, but even when that didn’t work out, he was resilient to battle back to third. Resilient has been a familiar word to describe the No. 2 team in 2017.

© Nigel Kinrade LAT Images www.latphoto.co.uk Nigel Kinrade

Chase Elliott, 509

Chase Elliott, 509

Chase Elliott, 509

Elliott’s the next young gun who is supposed to score his first win. He’s run extremely well at Daytona over the years so it might be his week.

© John K Harrelson LAT Images www.latphoto.co.uk John K Harrelson

Jimmie Johnson, 483

Jimmie Johnson, 483

Jimmie Johnson, 483

Johnson’s three wins are still tops in the Cup Series and all he has to do is keep clicking off solid runs to be in great position for a run at championship No. 8.

© Nigel Kinrade LAT Images www.latphoto.co.uk Nigel Kinrade

Jamie McMurray, 477

Jamie McMurray, 477

Jamie McMurray, 477

Another consistent run keeps McMurray in a good spot to make the playoffs. He’s going to need some playoff points or he’ll have a long uphill battle in the postseason.

© John K Harrelson LAT Images www.latphoto.co.uk John K Harrelson

Denny Hamlin, 476

Denny Hamlin, 476

Denny Hamlin, 476

Hamlin’s performance keeps improving as the second-half of the regular season gets rolling. A win can’t be too far away for the No. 11 bunch.

© Nigel Kinrade LAT Images www.latphoto.co.uk Nigel Kinrade

Joey Logano, 434

Joey Logano, 434

Joey Logano, 434

Logano’s still hanging on in the final few playoff spots after his encumbered Richmond win and run of bad luck. He seems to be back on track after two solid runs.

© Nigel Kinrade LAT Images www.latphoto.co.uk Nigel Kinrade

Clint Bowyer, 427

Clint Bowyer, 427

Clint Bowyer, 427

Bowyer’s second-place finish moved him back to the good side of the playoff cutline, but he’s still only four points ahead of Kenseth and another surprise winner would knock him out.

Matt Kenseth, 423

Matt Kenseth, 423

Matt Kenseth, 423

Kenseth’s 20th-place finish leaves him on the outside of the playoffs looking in right now. There are a couple upcoming tracks where he could grab a win but it’s getting harder and harder to race his way in through points.

© Nigel Kinrade LAT Images www.latphoto.co.uk Nigel Kinrade

Ryan Blaney, 415

Ryan Blaney, 415

Ryan Blaney, 415

Blaney’s win at Pocono secured his spot in the playoffs and if he can get hot at the right time, he’ll be dangerous in the postseason.

© John K Harrelson LAT Images www.latphoto.co.uk John K Harrelson

Kurt Busch, 389

Kurt Busch, 389

Kurt Busch, 389

Busch scored a seventh-place finish at Sonoma and looked to have one of the best cars on track. He now heads back to Daytona, where he’ll look to sweep the races this year.

© John K Harrelson LAT Images www.latphoto.co.uk John K Harrelson

Ryan Newman, 366

Ryan Newman, 366

Ryan Newman, 366

Newman’s been about a 16th-place car most weeks but his win at Phoenix gives RCR time to find more speed in its cars.

© Nigel Kinrade LAT Images www.latphoto.co.uk Nigel Kinrade

Erik Jones, 358

Erik Jones, 358

Erik Jones, 358

Road courses are never easy for rookie drivers. Jones is quickly approaching must-win territory to make the playoffs.

© Nigel Kinrade LAT Images www.latphoto.co.uk Nigel Kinrade

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., 355

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., 355

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., 355

Bad luck cost Stenhouse at Sonoma as he couldn’t avoid his spinning girlfriend, Danica Patrick.

© John K Harrelson LAT Images www.latphoto.co.uk John K Harrelson

Trevor Bayne, 337

Trevor Bayne, 337

Trevor Bayne, 337

Bayne’s dropped from consistently finishing around 12th to finishes of 20th or worse in the past month. Not a good trend for the No. 6 team.

© John K Harrelson LAT Images www.latphoto.co.uk John K Harrelson

Daniel Suárez, 335

Daniel Suárez, 335

Daniel Suárez, 335

Suárez came away with a 15th-place finish in his first Cup Series road course.

© John K Harrelson LAT Images www.latphoto.co.uk John K Harrelson

Austin Dillon, 322

Austin Dillon, 322

Austin Dillon, 322

Dillon had hopes that fuel strategy would get him another win but ended up having issues lead him to an 18th-place finish.

© John K Harrelson LAT Images www.latphoto.co.uk John K Harrelson

Kasey Kahne, 308

Kasey Kahne, 308

Kasey Kahne, 308

Kahne took an extremely hard hit into the wall on the final lap and finished 24th. He’ll need a win if he wants to make the playoffs.

© John K Harrelson LAT Images www.latphoto.co.uk John K Harrelson

Dale Earnhardt Jr., 293

Dale Earnhardt Jr., 293

Dale Earnhardt Jr., 293

Dale Jr.’s best chance to get a win comes this week at Daytona. He had quite an up-and-down day at Sonoma but pulled off a sixth-place finish.

© John K Harrelson LAT Images www.latphoto.co.uk John K Harrelson

Ty Dillon, 273

Ty Dillon, 273

Ty Dillon, 273

Dillon’s outperformed his equipment most weeks but had some struggles at the California road course.

© John K Harrelson LAT Images www.latphoto.co.uk John K Harrelson

Paul Menard, 259

Paul Menard, 259

Paul Menard, 259

Menard’s always run well on the road courses and put together a respectable 11th-place finish.

© Nigel Kinrade NKP www.NigelKinrade.com Nigel Kinrade

Chris Buescher, 223

Chris Buescher, 223

Chris Buescher, 223

Buescher has consistently finished around 19th in the past two months which is a solid step in the right direction for the No. 37.

© John K Harrelson LAT Images www.latphoto.co.uk John K Harrelson

Michael McDowell, 223

Michael McDowell, 223

Michael McDowell, 223

McDowell’s a legitimate road racer and scored a 14th-place result at Sonoma. He’s run better than expected on most tracks for the small Leavine Family Racing team.

© Nigel Kinrade LAT Images www.latphoto.co.uk Nigel Kinrade

AJ Allmendinger, 213

AJ Allmendinger, 213

AJ Allmendinger, 213

Allmendinger likely had one of the three best cars but a battery issue cost him a shot to score a win. He’ll look forward to Watkins Glen in a few weeks.

© Nigel Kinrade LAT Images www.latphoto.co.uk Nigel Kinrade

Danica Patrick, 196

Danica Patrick, 196

Danica Patrick, 196

Patrick was resilient through misfortune on Sunday and pulled off a 17th-place finish.

© John K Harrelson LAT Images www.latphoto.co.uk John K Harrelson

David Ragan, 191

David Ragan, 191

David Ragan, 191

Ragan’s struggled to have much success in his return to Front Row Motorsports. He’s always been a good plate racer and should be able to find a decent finish at Daytona.

© John K Harrelson LAT Images www.latphoto.co.uk John K Harrelson

Aric Almirola, 188

Aric Almirola, 188

Aric Almirola, 188

The news is that Almirola will likely test a car in a few weeks and might be able to return shortly after that if everything goes well with doctors. He’ll be out of the top 30 and would take strong performances and a win to make the playoffs.

© Rusty Jarrett LAT Images www.latphoto.co.uk Rusty Jarrett

FOX Fantasy Auto Form a Racing Team, Compete for Prizes

Play Now!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR