As NASCAR goes to wine country, there is a two-car breakaway from the rest of the field in the points standings.

Kyle Larson and Martin Truex Jr. hold the top spot in the standings with Kyle Busch over 125 points behind in third place.

Check out the top 30 drivers in the points standings heading to Sonoma Raceway.

© Matthew T. Thacker/LAT Photo USA Matthew T. Thacker