As NASCAR goes to wine country, there is a two-car breakaway from the rest of the field in the points standings.

Kyle Larson and Martin Truex Jr. hold the top spot in the standings with Kyle Busch over 125 points behind in third place.

Check out the top 30 drivers in the points standings heading to Sonoma Raceway.

© Matthew T. Thacker/LAT Photo USA Matthew T. Thacker

Kyle Larson, 640 points

Kyle Larson has two wins and 13 playoff points through the one-third mark of the season. 

© Michael L. Levitt LAT Images www.latphoto.co.uk Michael L. Levitt

Martin Truex Jr., 635

Truex relinquished the points lead to Larson at Michigan. He has two victories and his 20 playoff points lead all drivers.

© Logan Whitton LAT Images www.latphoto.co.uk Logan Whitton

Kyle Busch, 510

Busch sits near the top of the standings but hasn’t been able to score a win yet. He’s won the second-most stages to earn four playoff points.

© Michael L. Levitt LAT Images www.latphoto.co.uk Michael L. Levitt

Kevin Harvick, 508

Harvick’s season looks quite similar to Busch’s. Neither driver has scored a win but has run very well in recent weeks. Harvick currently has three playoff points.

© Michael L. Levitt LAT Images www.latphoto.co.uk Michael L. Levitt

Chase Elliott, 478

Elliott once again finished second at Michigan, and while his first victory still eludes him, he’s banked two playoff points and sits in a good spot to make the playoffs.

© Michael L. Levitt LAT Images www.latphoto.co.uk Michael L. Levitt

Brad Keselowski, 476

Keselowski’s had a bumpy stretch over the recent weeks after a scorching start to the season. He has two wins and 12 playoff points. 

© Michael L. Levitt LAT Images www.latphoto.co.uk Michael L. Levitt

Jamie McMurray, 450

McMurray continues to be the top driver without any playoff points yet. He’ll need to start banking more in the second half of the regular season.

© Michael L. Levitt LAT Images www.latphoto.co.uk Michael L. Levitt

Jimmie Johnson, 449

Johnson leads all drivers with three wins and his 15 playoff points are second-most to Truex. The seven-time champion is already in great position to go back-to-back and win a historic eighth title.

© Michael L. Levitt LAT Images www.latphoto.co.uk Michael L. Levitt

Denny Hamlin, 430

Hamlin’s come on strong in the past eight races, averaging a top-10 finish. He currently has two playoff points. 

© Michael L. Levitt LAT Images www.latphoto.co.uk Michael L. Levitt

Joey Logano, 398

Logano finally stopped the bleeding after a five-race stretch of poor finishes. His win at Richmond was encumbered and doesn’t count toward the playoffs, so he only has one playoff point. 

© Michael L. Levitt LAT Images www.latphoto.co.uk Michael L. Levitt

Matt Kenseth, 398

Kenseth’s currently the final driver in the playoffs with a seven-point gap over Clint Bowyer for the 16th spot. He has one playoff point so far.

© Michael L. Levitt LAT Images www.latphoto.co.uk Michael L. Levitt

Clint Bowyer, 391

Bowyer’s season has hit a rough patch over the past few weeks and he currently sits on the outside looking in for the postseason. 

© Logan Whitton LAT Images www.latphoto.co.uk Logan Whitton

Ryan Blaney, 376

The second-year driver scored his first career win at Pocono and locked up a playoff spot. Outside of that, the past two months have seen some poor results. He currently has eight playoff points and plenty of time to add more.

© Michael L. Levitt LAT Images www.latphoto.co.uk Michael L. Levitt

Kurt Busch, 359

With a win in the season-opening Daytona 500, Busch hasn’t had to worry about much as far as making the playoffs go. He hasn’t scored any playoff points since the 500 win. 

© Nigel Kinrade LAT Images www.latphoto.co.uk Nigel Kinrade

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., 354

Stenhouse’s win at Talladega was a surprise to some but he’s been extremely consistent all season. He’s scored six top-10 finishes, which ties his career-high from 2016. 

© Michael L. Levitt LAT Images www.latphoto.co.uk Michael L. Levitt

Erik Jones, 346

Jones currently leads the Rookie of the Year battle over Daniel Suárez and Ty Dillon. He’s had some great runs but hasn’t always closed the deal. He’ll need consistent top-10 finishes or a win to make the playoffs.

© Michael L. Levitt LAT Images www.latphoto.co.uk Michael L. Levitt

Ryan Newman, 344

Newman’s win at Phoenix took away the worries of fighting his way into the playoffs. He’ll need a bit more speed to be a contender late into the postseason, though.

© Logan Whitton LAT Images www.latphoto.co.uk Logan Whitton

Trevor Bayne, 323

Bayne’s dropped off a bit from his consistent finishes near the top-10 at the start of the season. It’s a great day for him as he welcomes his son, Levi, into the world. 

© Michael L. Levitt LAT Images www.latphoto.co.uk Michael L. Levitt

Daniel Suárez, 313

It’s been impressive to see Suárez grow through 15 races this season. He’s quite a bit outside of the playoffs but it wouldn’t be a shock if he ended up grabbing a win this season.

© Logan Whitton LAT Images www.latphoto.co.uk Logan Whitton

Austin Dillon, 297

The Coca-Cola 600 winner hasn’t shown a ton of speed outside of his triumph at Charlotte. There’s still time to turn it around but Dillon doesn’t look poised for a deep postseason run. 

© Michael L. Levitt LAT Images www.latphoto.co.uk Michael L. Levitt

Kasey Kahne, 290

Kahne looked like he’d be a contender to make the playoffs early in the season but has struggled quite a bit in recent weeks. He’s entering must-win territory to make the postseason.

© Nigel Kinrade LAT Images www.latphoto.co.uk Nigel Kinrade

Ty Dillon, 264

Dillon’s exceeded expectations in his rookie season in the No. 13 Germain Racing Chevrolet. He’s likely not going to score Rookie of the Year honors but he’s impressed with some of his runs.

© Michael L. Levitt LAT Images www.latphoto.co.uk Michael L. Levitt

Dale Earnhardt Jr., 257

It’s full must-win territory for Dale Jr. to make the playoffs as he trails Matt Kenseth for the final spot by over 140 points. Daytona serves as the best chance for Earnhardt to get a win and make that happen. 

© Michael L. Levitt LAT Images www.latphoto.co.uk Michael L. Levitt

Paul Menard, 233

Menard’s continued to run as expected in the No. 27 RCR Chevrolet.

© Logan Whitton LAT Images www.latphoto.co.uk Logan Whitton

Chris Buescher, 205

Buescher’s streak of consistent finishes came to an end after a mechanical issue put him behind the wall at Michigan. 

© Brett Moist LAT Images www.latphoto.co.uk Brett Moist

AJ Allmendinger, 202

Both JTG Daugherty Racing drivers have dealt with their share of ups-and-downs this season. Allmendinger finished 18th at Michigan and climbed two spots in the standings.

© Logan Whitton LAT Images www.latphoto.co.uk Logan Whitton

Michael McDowell, 200

McDowell’s had some highlights in 2017 and continues to get the most out of his No. 95 Leavine Family Racing Chevrolet.

© Logan Whitton LAT Images www.latphoto.co.uk Logan Whitton

Aric Almirola, 188

If Almirola returns before the postseason starts, he’d need a win and some great runs to make the playoffs. He’s only 21 points above 31st in the standings, which would remove him completely from playoff contention.

© Nigel Kinrade LAT Images www.latphoto.co.uk Nigel Kinrade

David Ragan, 185

Ragan’s return to Front Row Motorsports took a little time to get comfortable with. He’s starting to perform better in recent weeks.

© Logan Whitton LAT Images www.latphoto.co.uk Logan Whitton

Danica Patrick, 176

Patrick’s had a few decent runs in 2017 but her luck has been terrible. Her incident Sunday was a perfect example of being in the wrong place at the wrong time.

© Brett Moist LAT Images www.latphoto.co.uk Brett Moist

