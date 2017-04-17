Top 30 in Monster Energy Series points standings heading into Bristol

Kyle Larson charged through the field to grab his fifth second-place finish of the season and build on his points lead. 

Check out how the top 30 stand after racing deep in the heart of Texas:

Kyle Larson, 315 points (6 playoff points)

1

Larson finished second for the fifth time this season and built on his points lead. The No. 42 has been the class of the field so far in 2017.

Chase Elliott, 298 (2 playoff points)

2

With the third-best average finish through seven races, Elliott has been one of NASCAR’s most consistent drivers with finishes of 14th or better in each race.

Martin Truex Jr., 275 (9 playoff points)

3

In addition to being consistent this season, Truex has the second-most playoff points so far this season, winning four stages and a race.

Brad Keselowski, 274 (10 playoff points)

4

The only driver with multiple wins so far this season, Keselowski has finished sixth or better in each of the last six races.

Joey Logano, 243 (1 playoff point)

5

Team Penske looks very strong to start the season with both drivers finishing in the top-six in six of seven races. Logano needs to start increasing his playoff point total, though.

Ryan Blaney, 224 (2 playoff points)

6

While Blaney has been fast at every track this season, his finishes have been a rollercoaster. He’s paired top-12 finishes with results of 18th or worse on alternating weeks.

Kyle Busch, 211 (1 playoff point)

7

Outside of two strong finishes at Phoenix and Martinsville, it’s been a struggle for Busch and all of Joe Gibbs Racing.

Jamie McMurray, 209

8

Chip Ganassi Racing has shown a ton of speed in 2017 and outside of a crash at Daytona and a blown tire at Martinsville, McMurray has his best start to a season since 2010.

Clint Bowyer, 204

9

The smile on Bowyer’s face keeps getting bigger with each passing week. He’s been 11th or better since Daytona.

Kevin Harvick, 198 (3 playoff points)

10

The consistency Harvick has shown since joining Stewart-Haas Racing hasn’t been there this season but he’s had great cars a few times. He’ll break through for a win before too long.

Jimmie Johnson, 190 (5 playoff points)

11

What a change one weekend can make. Johnson jumps up three spots and guarantees a shot at a record-breaking eighth championship.

Trevor Bayne, 164

12

Bayne only has two finishes worse than 13th this season. Great consistency from the Roush Fenway Racing Fords to kickoff 2017.

Ryan Newman, 163 (5 playoff points)

13

Outside of his victory at Phoenix, Newman has been around a 17th-place car most weekends. RCR lacked speed at Texas as Newman finished 26th.

Erik Jones, 159

14

The rookie Furniture Row Racing driver has impressed with consistency in his early Cup career. After five top-15 finishes, Jones struggled at Texas and finished 22nd.

Kurt Busch, 151 (5 playoff points)

15

The Daytona 500 winner stopped the bleeding of four poor results at Texas with a 10th-place performance.

Denny Hamlin, 151

16

All of Joe Gibbs Racing has faced a bumpy road to start the season. Hamlin has only two top-10s to pair with three finishes of 25th or worse.

Kasey Kahne, 147

17

A mechanical failure cost Kahne his run of top 20 finishes to start the season and was a big hit in the points standings.

Aric Almirola, 146

18

Almirola scored his fifth straight top-20 finish, which is a move in the right direction for Richard Petty Motorsports.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., 139

19

Stenhouse has shown speed this season and has posted top-15 finishes in the last two races.

Dale Earnhardt Jr., 133

20

After three results of 30th or worse in the first six races, Dale Jr. turned his luck around in the Lone Star State with his first top five of the season.

Austin Dillon, 130

21

A busted track bar led to Dillon’s worst finish of the season a week after his best. RCR has been up-and-down so far this year as the No. 3 has some work to do to make the playoffs again this season.

Matt Kenseth, 126

22

It’s been feast or famine for Kenseth this season. He has three top-10 finishes along with three DNFs.  

Daniel Suarez, 125

23

The Joe Gibbs Racing rookie has gone through quite the learning experience. While he has two top-10 finishes, he hasn’t had the No. 19 near the front very often.

Ty Dillon, 122

24

The final rookie in the field this year has consistently put his car near the top half of the field. He’s finished 22nd or better in every race since Daytona.

AJ Allmendinger, 107

25

If it wasn’t for a 35-point penalty, Allmendinger would be knocking on the door of a playoff spot right now. He has two top-six finishes and hasn’t finished worse than 26th this season.

Paul Menard, 106

26

After finishing fifth in the Daytona 500, Menard has struggled mightily with a best finish of 19th in the next six races.

Chris Buescher, 93

27

The newly formed No. 37 JTG Daugherty team has trended in the right direction with a best finish of 11th last week at Martinsville.

Michael McDowell, 91

28

The single car Leavine Family Racing operation has shown some promise this season. McDowell has kept the cars fairly clean and has a best finish of 15th.

Danica Patrick, 90

29

Even if you came into 2017 with more realistic expectations for how Patrick would perform, she’s underperforming. Outside of a 17th at Daytona, she hasn’t finished better than 22nd with an average finish of 25.9 through seven races.

Landon Cassill, 83

30

It’s been a rough go for Cassill and the No. 34 Front Row Motorsports team this season. He’s finished between 27th and 29th in the past five races.

