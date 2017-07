Doctors in eastern Colombia say the top commander of the nation’s largest rebel group has been hospitalized following a stroke.

Doctors say Rodrigo Londono, who is known as Timochenko, checked himself into a hospital in the city of Villavicencio Sunday morning after feeling exhaustion and numbness in his arm.

Doctors at the hospital said he remains in intensive care but is recovering well from what they described as a temporary blockage of blood to his brain.