Top Fuel Harley class to run at eight 2017 NHRA events

The Top Fuel Harley motorcycle category will compete at eight NHRA national events during the 2017 Mello Yello Drag Racing Series.

The first round of the season will take place at the season-opening NHRA Winternationals at Auto Club Raceway in Pomona, California from Feb. 9-12, and will conclude at the NHRA Northwest Nationals at Pacific Raceways in Seattle, Washington from Aug. 4-6.

“The nitro powered Top Fuel Harley category is wildly popular with fans of two-wheel racing action,” said Josh Peterson, vice president of racing-administration. “These machines travel down the track at amazing speeds and are incredible to witness. They will be a welcome addition to the racing weekend.”

Additionally, NHRA announced that it would also be expanding its Jet Car program for 2017 for more on-track entertainment.

Full 2017 Top Fuel Harley motorcycle schedule:

— Feb. 9-12 – Circle K NHRA Winternationals – Pomona, Calif.

— Feb. 24-26 – NHRA Arizona Nationals – Phoenix

— March 31-April 2 – Denso Spark Plugs NHRA Nationals – Las Vegas

— April 21-23 – NHRA SpringNationals – Houston

— May 19-21 – NHRA Menards NHRA Heartland Nationals – Topeka, Kansas

— June 2-4 – NHRA New England Nationals – Epping, N.H.

— June 16-18 – NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals – Bristol, Tenn.

— Aug. 4-6 – NHRA Northwest Nationals – Seattle, Washington