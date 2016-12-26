Top fur designer's store robbed of millions on Christmas Eve

Millions of dollars in lavish fur coats were stolen from a New York City store during a smash-and-grab robbery on Christmas Eve.

The glass-front door of the Dennis Basso Boutique, a well-known boutique on Madison Avenue in the Upper East Side, was smashed by the robbers and made a bee-line for the high-priced sable and chinchilla furs, according to Eyewitness News ABC 7. A manager from the store suspected that the bandits may have cased the store beforehand.

“They definitely knew where those pieces were hanging, because the first guy ran directly to that area where the sables were kept,” the manager, who declined to give his name, said to Eyewitness News.

Store management also said that the pack of thieves got away with at least 20 major fur pieces, worth millions of dollars at the worst time of the year for any retailer.

Expand / Contract Basso told Page Six, “It could be the largest fur heist in the city of New York.” (Reuters)

“This is the time that we sell this merchandise, and not having it to sell is a problem,” the manager added.

No arrests have been made as of Monday afternoon.

Basso, is a well-known designed who out fits many of the wealthy women of the Upper East Side. He is also known for outfitting celebs like Paris and Nicki Hilton in extravagant fur coats and shawls.

The designer says that the heist resulted in a loss of millions of dollars’ worth of merchandise.

“They knew what they were looking for,” Basso said to Page Six. “They broke down the door to my Madison Avenue store at 5 a.m. on Christmas Eve and took only the most expensive sable coats.

