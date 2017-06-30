Top players all get tough quarterfinal draws at Wimbledon

LONDON (AP) The ”Big 4” got a tough draw at Wimbledon.

Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray, the only four men to win the Wimbledon title over the last 14 years and the top four seeded players this year, all could face difficult opponents in the quarterfinals.

Federer, who is looking for a record eighth title at the All England Club, could meet 2016 finalist Milos Raonic in the quarterfinals before facing either Djokovic or Dominic Thiem in the semifinals. Defending champion Murray could have to beat Stan Wawrinka before possibly facing Nadal. The French Open champion will have to beat Marin Cilic in the quarterfinals.

The toughest draw might have been given to Djokovic, a three-time champion at the All England Club. Struggling since winning last year’s French Open, the Serb has a potential third-round match against Juan Martin del Potro. The 2009 U.S. Open champion beat Djokovic in the first round at last year’s Olympics. Djokovic, however, has won all three head-to-head matches this year.

The top-ranked Murray has been bothered by a sore hip recently and withdrew from a pair of exhibition matches this week. He will open the tournament against a qualifier or a lucky loser.

Federer last won the Wimbledon title in 2012, but he has been having a stellar year this season, already winning the Australian Open. He will open against Alexandr Dolgopolov.

In other opening matches, Djokovic will face Martin Klizan and Nadal will take on John Millman.