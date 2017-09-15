Top prospect Sisco notches first MLB hit, HR

Sisco, who made his Major League debut on Sept. 2 versus Toronto, was just 0-for-1 when he stepped off the bench in the seventh inning. He doubled off Yankees starter Masahiro Tanaka to prompt teasing from some of his teammates as third baseman Manny Machado faked a throw to the crowd after the ball was secured in the visitors’ dugout.

“Facing a guy who throws about 30 percent fastballs, we knew it and didn’t make much of an adjustment. He did it against a good pitcher, and he’ll remember that,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said of Sisco. “I like how calm and quiet he’s catching. Regardless of how the game was — you take it as a special moment for him. I got the lineup card and I want him to feel good about that part of it. It was good to see. I was glad to get him out there.”

Sisco, a left-handed hitter, followed that up with a blast in the ninth off Yankees right-hander Giovanny Gallegos.

“It was very exciting. Definitely would like to have it in a better outcome in a game for us,” Sisco said. “[It’s] something I look forward to, getting those ABs, and getting the first hit out of the way. Second at-bat, [I was] a lot more comfortable. Just going up, trying to find a good pitch to hit and put the barrel on to it.”

The 22-year-old Sisco, the Orioles’ second-round pick in the 2013 Draft, batted .267 with seven homers and 47 RBIs in 97 games for Triple-A Norfolk. A non-roster invitee to big league Spring Training, Sisco is seen as the organization’s catcher of the future and he knows that defense plays a big part of his career trajectory.

“My main focus is to put up zeros behind the plate,” he said, “and if you can’t do that, at least make it as clean as possible and just have fun with the at-bats. Whatever comes there is a little extra right now.”