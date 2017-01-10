Top Questions For Ravens Season-Review Press Conference

The Baltimore Ravens’ top decision makers will answer questions today about the past and future of the team.

The Ravens will hold their annual season-review press conference today at 1:30 p.m. at the Under Armour Performance Center, featuring Owner Steve Bisciotti, President Dick Cass, General Manager Ozzie Newsome and Head Coach John Harbaugh.

[Note: The press conference will be streamed live on Facebook, the Ravens app and the team website.]

Here are some of the top questions likely to be addressed:

Direction Of Team After Another Year Not In Playoffs?

Since winning the Super Bowl in 2012, the Ravens have missed the playoffs three of the past four years. They have posted a 31-33 regular-season record over that time. Baltimore has higher expectations than that with two Lombardi trophies and five straight playoff appearances when Head Coach John Harbaugh arrived. Bisciotti will be asked for his broader view on the direction of the team. After last year’s injury-plagued season, Bisciotti preached continuity and said major changes weren’t needed after a 5-11 year. The Ravens improved to 8-8 this season and were literally inches away from a likely trip to the playoffs. Does he still feel the same?

What Is Bisciotti’s View Of Harbaugh?

On the topic of Bisciotti’s patience, there have been questions about Harbaugh’s future in Baltimore after one winning season in four years. Harbaugh will coach the Ravens in 2018, but Bisciotti will likely be asked how much time his head coach will have if Baltimore doesn’t turn things around and get back into the playoffs next season.

Any Coaching Updates?

Harbaugh spoke about the desire to add an offensive coach to the staff during his season-ending press conference last week and Greg Roman is reportedly a candidate. Will Harbaugh shed more light on his thinking, or make an announcement? There were also reports last week that the Ravens parted ways with Assistant Offensive Line Coach Todd Washington and Director of Strength & Conditioning Bob Rogucki. Are the Ravens looking to replace them?

What’s The Biggest Need?

Harbaugh outlined his offseason roster wish list, saying the Ravens need to make additions at cornerback, pass rusher, offensive line, wide receiver and running back. Newsome is in charge of adding talent to the roster this offseason, so he will be asked where he sees the team needing the most improvement.

How Will Ravens Address Flacco’s Progression?

The Ravens need to get their offense on track next season, and that starts with the man under center. In his first year back from a major knee injury, Flacco threw for a career-high 4,317 yards, but posted a 83.5 quarterback rating that ranked 24th in the NFL. Harbaugh spoke last week about the need to get Flacco playing at a top-tier level, and Newsome will likely be asked for his take on how to help the team’s star quarterback. Newsome and Bisciotti has given Flacco two contract extensions, and they’ll be asked for their take on his progression.

How Can Ravens Replace Aging Stars With Young Playmakers?

Some of the Ravens’ top playmakers are aging (outside linebacker Terrell Suggs ) or retiring (wide receiver Steve Smith Sr. ). Baltimore needs more explosiveness, more stars, and Newsome will be asked about how he plans to acquire that. The Ravens spent last year’s No. 6-overall pick on left tackle Ronnie Stanley , who had an excellent rookie season. But now they need some game changers, both on offense and defense.

Any Organizational Updates?

Cass typically doesn’t say much, but every year he’s asked to give an update on how the organization is doing financially and about the future of the fan experience. Cass will have updates on the changes to the Under Armour Performance Center, as well as stadium upgrades. He’ll likely be asked about whether the team plans to raise ticket prices and what the franchise plans to do to keep fans engaged.