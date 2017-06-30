INSTAGRAM NAME: @malcolmbrogdon92

POST: It feels even better the next day! So blessed and grateful for this recognition. For me, this award proves that you can out work all of the critics, coaches and scouts that said you’ll never make it to the next level. You can achieve anything when you put the work in and have unwavering faith in yourself and God. My family has been right here with me way before any awards or drafts and I wouldn’t have made it this far without them. Thank you all so much.

TOM’S TAKE: *Applause*

Instagram Malcolm Brogdon