Topless Sunbather to take Ocean City to Court

The woman who was told she could not go topless on the beach in Ocean City has hired a civil rights attorney and plans to take the city to court. According to the Dispatch, Chelsea Covington hired attorney Devon Jacob soon after an opinion from the Maryland Attorney General was handed down last week. Covington says it’s her Constitutional right to be able to go topless on the beach in Ocean City. Before the AG’s opinion arrived, the Ocean City Council met in a special session on the 10th and passed an emergency ordinance that bars women going topless on the resort’s beaches and boardwalk. During that meeting Mayor Rick Meehan told the council “Ocean City has never been a topless beach and will never become a topless beach.”