Torey Lovullo: It’s a tough loss to absorb

Torey Lovullo: It&#039;s a tough loss to absorb

30

Manager Torey Lovullo assesses the state of the D-backs after they blew a 4-1 ninth-inning lead and were swept by the Dodgers.

Recap: Rodney melts down in 9th inning vs. Dodgers

WATCH: D-backs belt 3 long home runs vs. Dodgers

Rodney: 'My command wasn't there tonight'

Rattlers looking to cap first IFL season with championship trophy

Robbie Ray explains his mean streak

