Manager Torey Lovullo assesses the state of the D-backs after they blew a 4-1 ninth-inning lead and were swept by the Dodgers.

More FOX Sports Arizona Videos Torey Lovullo: It’s a tough loss to absorb Recap: Rodney melts down in 9th inning vs. Dodgers WATCH: D-backs belt 3 long home runs vs. Dodgers Rodney: ‘My command wasn’t there tonight’ Rattlers looking to cap first IFL season with championship trophy Robbie Ray explains his mean streak More FOX Sports Arizona Videos »