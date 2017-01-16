41 F
Rehoboth Beach, DE
Monday, January 16, 2017
Tornadoes damage homes, flood roads in Dallas area

Tornadoes damage homes, flood roads in Dallas area

By FOX News -
31

 

A powerful storm system has unleashed strong winds and torrential rains across much of Texas, knocking out power, damaging homes and flooding streets.

The National Weather Service says tornadoes touched down Sunday night in a Dallas suburb and elsewhere, but there were no reports of injuries. The weather service had issued a tornado warning Monday for the Houston area.

texas tornado damage 116Expand / Contract

Damage after the storm charged through Euless, Texas. (Fox 4)

MIDWEST CLEANS UP AFTER ICE STORM

A tornado warning after Green Bay’s victory over Dallas in an NFC divisional playoff kept some fans and players inside AT&T Stadium for more than hour after the game.

Fire officials in the Dallas suburb of Frisco say more than 30 homes were damaged by high winds.

At least one event Monday marking the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday was disrupted.

Meanwhile, hail fell in the Hill Country west of Austin.

Click for more from Fox 4.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

WGMD Radio
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube
© © 2017 Resort Broadcasting Company, LLC, All Rights Reserved - Designed and Managed by DATATECH DIGITAL in association with OXLEY EVERYTHING WEB