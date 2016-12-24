Toronto Blue Jays: Jose Bautista Willing to Take One-Year Deal

As the free agent market continues to dry up, free agent slugger Jose Bautista may be changing his contract demands and be willing to take a one-year deal from the Toronto Blue Jays or another club.

Oh, what a season can change. Before the 2016 season, there were reports that Jose Bautista asked the Toronto Blue Jays for a five-year deal worth $150 million. After an injury-plagued 2016 season that saw all his numbers decline, including his fielding, Bautista declined the Blue Jays’ qualifying offer and hit the free agent market.

As we reach the holidays, Bautista, like other right-handed power bats in Mark Trumbo and Chris Carter, is a slugger without a home.

Bautista is changing his tune and in a possible effort to create more of a market, or even return to the Blue Jays, he is now willing to a take a one-year deal.

Sources: Jose Bautista is willing to take a one-year deal. Now it’s time for Toronto to turn up its pursuit. Column: https://t.co/xlwWYiM5cD — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 24, 2016

For Bautista, it should help his market, for teams that are looking for a shorter free agent commitment. Those over-$100 million contracts aren’t out there. The only free agent to get one this offseason is Yoenis Cespedes, who is 31.

The main issue for Bautista is that teams don’t really want to give up their first round pick for a free agent. This is the last year that would happen under that compensation system and I believe it has hurt the market for guys like Bautista and Trumbo.

For the Blue Jays, it makes total sense to bring him back for one year. No loss of draft pick since he was on their team. Bautista can play some right and some DH when Kendrys Morales plays first. He is revered in Toronto as one of the faces of the franchise.

More from Call to the Pen

It also wouldn’t shock me if Oakland takes a run at Bautista. They were in the sweepstakes for Edwin Encarnacion until the end, even offering him more money. They don’t have to sacrifice a first round pick for him because their pick is in the top 10. Plus, if they sign him to a one-year deal, he plays well and the A’s are out of contention, Bautista could turn into a trade chip at the deadline for a prospect or two to help the A’s reload.

If Bautista is willing to take a one-year deal, I think he could get signed sooner rather than later.

Happy Holidays, everyone.

This article originally appeared on