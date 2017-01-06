Canadian hockey fans all over the globe were disappointed Thursday, following Team USA’s IIHF World Junior Championship win.

Despite a strong showing from each side, it all came down to a shootout, where a skills competition ultimately decided who would take home the gold medal. Everyone in Canada seemed to be upset, but one Toronto Maple Leafs’ player expressed thrill.Auston Matthews was

Auston Matthews was ecstatic to see his home nation take home the gold medal. And by the same token, he wasn’t afraid to show that excitement over Twitter.

With just three characters, Matthews created chaos and outrage from many Maple Leafs fans and in the end, it was absolutely ridiculous to see so many ridiculing Matthews for his tweet.

@Chriss126 @AM34 Yeah we get he’s American, but it’s just in poor taste to go about it the way he does given his current situation. — Layla (@Laylayyz) January 6, 2017

Sure, while some fans were joking and poking fun at the Maple Leafs rookie, others were completely serious. Some went as far to accuse Matthews of hating Toronto, claiming the tweet showed his distaste for playing in Canada.

@DerekEling Nah. He hates the country he’s currently playing in, so his intent is pretty obvious. — Layla (@Laylayyz) January 6, 2017

This is absurd behavior and just another part of why the relationship between a player and a fanbase can go bad in a hurry.

First off, Matthews is currently leading all NHL rookies in scoring and is the reason why the Maple Leafs are in a playoff race. He is an important part of the rebuild and is doing everything he can to bring the Maple Leafs back to their victorious days.

It’s ridiculous that fans are deriding Matthews for cheering for his home country. Canadian players playing in the United States not only represent their nations but root for them. Russian and European players show support for their home nations, yet play in Canada and the US. How is it any different for an American player to cheer for their home nation while playing in Canada?

Fans need to respect that sometimes nationalities come first. You have no control over where you’re born, and loving your home country isn’t a crime. And a player will truly start to hate where they’re playing when their fans start throwing stones at them for every little thing.

More from FanSided

This article originally appeared on