Toronto Maple Leafs Could Find Trade Partner In Edmonton

The Toronto Maple Leafs and Edmonton Oilers might be a match for this years trade deadline given one of the Oilers needs.

The Toronto Maple Leafs have defenders to deal that a bad GM like Peter Chiarelli just might want.

According to The Fourth Period, a serviceable defender is one of the Oilers wishes for this years trade deadline.

“Chiarelli is, however, quietly exploring the market, and should a deal present itself for a bottom-six center, a backup goaltender or a serviceable defenseman, he will engage in trade discussions.” (The Fourth Period)

Enter Roman Polak and Matt Hunwick. Mr. Chiarelli, take your pick because they’re both on sale. Both Hunwick and Polak have perceived value, which is imaginary to anyone who pays attention to the games.

Leafs Pro Scout Tom Watt was on the watch list for the Oilers/Habs game a few nights ago.

Maybe he was there to see what Edmonton had to offer other than a third round pick. Or maybe he was there for an entirely unrelated reason, but it’s fun to think about bad GM’s ridding the Leafs of bad players.

Edmonton has two 3rd round picks in this years draft, so they have some currency to work with for the trade deadline.

Does a third round pick for either Hunwick or Polak work for you? Because it works for me – and it probably isn’t going to get any better than that.

Now, other than the Leafs having a rep at a game that also included a division rival, there isn’t anything to suggest the Leafs and Oilers have actually discussed anything. It’s no rumor, just fun pondering on a Wednesday.

