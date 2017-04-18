Toronto’s young stars have made Maple Leafs-Caps a must-watch series

Look at the series: After the Leafs let Game 1 slip away, they bounced back nicely and stole a win on the road before heading home to Toronto. Game 3 saw the Leafs’ take a second straight win in overtime, giving them a two games to one series lead over Caps.

It may not be time to panic in Washington just yet — though it’d be hard to blame fans doing just that – but, at the very least, there’s significant cause for concern if you’re in the Caps’ corner.

At the top of that list of concerns lies the Maple Leafs’ top line.

In the winning effort, the Leafs’ top trio – comprised of three rookies in Auston Matthews, William Nylander and Zach Hyman – was absolutely phenomenal. They dominated possession in all situations and controlled play all night long, against the league’s top defense, no less.

They had played well in the previous two games, but were held pointless on the scoresheet. On Monday, that changed. And considering they clock in at 19 (Matthews), 20 (Nylander) and 24 years old (Hyman), this has to be something that the rest of the league is taking note of.

