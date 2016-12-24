Torrey Smith on IR, Future unknown

Torrey Smith is now officially on the Injured Reserve list for the San Francisco 49ers. The one-time hope for the 49ers receiving corps has been disappointing in his Niners tenure thus far. Whether he remains with the 49ers or parts ways is yet to be determined, but one thing is for sure: he is looking for something to change next year.

Torrey Smith has had it rough with the San Francisco 49ers. His two seasons with the 49ers have been largely disappointing, and he even entertained the possibility of a trade earlier this season.

Last week Smith tweeted what can only be seen as a sign of despair of 2016 — be it the season, world events, or all of the above:

2017….something great has to happen for me — Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) December 14, 2016

What does “Something Great” look like? Perhaps it would be a trade. Perhaps the 49ers will return to contention — though that seems very unrealistic. With Smith under contract with the 49ers for the next three seasons, he will not be going anywhere via free agency unless the 49ers decide to release him. This would be a shocking move by a 49ers team in desperate need of all the help it can get at receiver.

Torrey Smith deserves better than what he has been given in San Francisco. Hopefully the Niners can give him a quarterback who can deliver him the ball with more consistency.

A deep threat throughout his career, Smith could use a big arm that can throw the deep ball. That could create an instant change in Smith’s production.

