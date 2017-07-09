Peruvian officials say a double-decker tour bus went out of control and rolled over on a narrow road in the hills, killing at least nine people and injuring 25.

Firefighter Cesar Suito told The Associated Press that the injured included a Canadian and a Chilean.

Peru’s Ministry of Health says the accident Sunday night happened about 2 kilometers (a mile) from the presidential palace in Lima. Its statement says the local bus was driving on San Cristobal hill to give the passengers a panoramic view of the city.

The ministry says the bus appears to have been moving at excessive speed.