29.3 F
Rehoboth Beach, DE
Thursday, January 5, 2017
Tourism director on leave after adult video mistakenly sent

Tourism director on leave after adult video mistakenly sent

By FOX News -
25

 (Reuters)

BATON ROUGE, La. –  A Louisiana tourism official has been placed on paid administrative leave after inadvertently sharing an adult video on her employer’s Instagram account while on business in Baton Rouge.

The half-hour video with nudity went live on the Webster Parish Convention and Visitors Bureau’s Instagram account Dec. 19 and sent notifications to followers. .

Board President Jerry Madden tells The Minden Press-Herald that placing Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Director Lynn Dorsey on leave is not a disciplinary action.

More News…

Dorsey has said it was a “horrible, honest mistake.” She said she intended to send a private message to her husband, but was a new Instagram user and pressed the wrong button.

Madden said Dorsey has done a great job for many years. He said the board will review the situation at its next meeting later this month.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

WGMD Radio
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube
© © 2017 Resort Broadcasting Company, LLC, All Rights Reserved - Designed and Managed by DATATECH DIGITAL in association with OXLEY EVERYTHING WEB