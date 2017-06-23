Tourist bus hits top of Paris tunnel, 4 injured, 1 serious

A tour bus company says one of its double-decker, open-roof buses hit the roof of a Paris tunnel, injuring four people, one of them seriously.

Neither police nor rescue workers could be reached immediately to confirm details of the Friday accident, reported notably by BFM-TV.

The bus company, Big Bus Tours, said the bus had taken the tunnel because other routes were closed as Paris shows off its sporting ways as part of its candidacy for the 2024 Olympic Games. Traffic has been banned from large areas of the city center.