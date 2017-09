There will be a meeting to discuss the traffic conditions on route 54 today, Tuesday September 19. State Representative Ron Gray and State Senator Gerald Hocker are hosting the Town Hall style meeting, which will be attended by DelDOT representatives as well. On the docket will be entrance plans for a Royal Farms site on Route 54 and traffic concerns in and around that location, as well as other issues with Route 54. The meeting will be held at the Roxana Fire Hall at 12:30 PM.