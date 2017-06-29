Country star Trace Adkins will celebrate the red, white and blue this Fourth of July in Washington, D.C., performing as part of “A Capitol Fourth,” PBS’ all-star music and fireworks extravaganza celebrating the U.S.A.’s 241st birthday.

In keeping with the patriotic theme of the day, the “Something’s Going On” singer will perform his new single “Still A Soldier,” which pays tribute to our country’s troops and veterans.

“It’s been my privilege to meet thousands of those folks over the years through work I’ve done with veterans’ organizations and at their core, they are still soldiers,” Adkins told Fox News. “If the phone rang and they got called back, they would go back and wouldn’t even think twice about it.”

Adkins will be joined on stage by The Beach Boys, with special guests John Stamos (on the drums) and Sugar Ray’s Mark McGrath; soul men Dan Aykroyd and Jim Belushi of The Blues Brothers; legendary Motown stars The Four Tops; “The Voice” Season 12 winner Chris Blue; country singer Kellie Pickler; Grammy-nominated gospel legend Yolanda Adams; two-time Tony Award nominee Laura Osnes; with the National Symphony Orchestra under the direction of top pops conductor Jack Everly. “Descendents 2” star Sofia Carson will open the show with the “National Anthem.”

With such a varied bill the Grand Ole Opry inductee said “A Capitol Fourth” can bring people together from different ends of the political spectrum.

“There are some songs that are pointed and speak to one side or the other, but I don’t think anybody will be doing any of those songs at this event,” Adkins says. “These songs will be songs that can unite us and that is what the day should be about. I think ‘Still a Soldier’ is a song that pays tribute to veterans and I don’t think anybody in their right mind can take issue with that.”

Adkins, who has previously performed on PBS’ “National Memorial Day Concert,” shares what this holiday means to him.

“The Fourth of July is all about declaring our independence,” he said. “We don’t depend on anybody else in this world. We make our own way and we have our own freedom, and it is not subject to anybody or anything. That is what this day is about to me, so let’s get together, raise a glass and have a good time.”

Despite knowing President Trump from his two stints on “Celebrity Apprentice,” Adkins won’t be dropping by the White House to visit with his former TV mentor, who declared him the winner of “The All-Star Celebrity Apprentice” back in 2013. But since he will be in D.C., he does expect to get asked his opinion of our 45th president.

“I tell people, and it is very honest, if you have an opinion of him based on what you’ve seen from his public persona, then you can feel pretty sure it is an honest opinion because he doesn’t turn it on and off for the camera,” Adkins said. “He is the same way whether he is in front of a camera or not. What you see is what you get.”

Since Adkins isn’t a stranger to reality television, we had to ask if he might turn up as a mentor alongside fellow country star Blake Shelton, who is returning as a coach for season 13 of “The Voice,” and it turns out the two men have discussed the possibility.

“He said I was too mean,” Adkins said. “He said some of these people are fragile and they don’t need to be subjected to me.”

“A Capitol Fourth,” hosted by John Stamos and broadcast live from the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol, airs Tuesday, July 4 on PBS.