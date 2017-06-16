Tractor trailer strikes bicyclist in Millsboro

A man is in critical condition after his bicycle collided with a tractor trailer in Millsboro yesterday. According to Delaware State Police around 3 pm a tractor trailer was heading westbound on Laurel Road while 72-year old Kenneth Tull of Delmar was biking down Carey’s Camp Road. Tull failed to yield at a stop sign, and while the trucker slammed on his brakes and swerved to avoid a collison, the truck clipped Tull in the middle of the intersection. The bicyclist was wearing a helmet, and airlifted to the hospital where was last said to be in critical condition. Delaware State Police closed the area susrrounding the intersection for about 2.5 hours as they investigated and cleared the scene.