Tracy Morgan made an appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and was beyond candid about the intimate details of his sex life with wife Megan Wollover.

Morgan told DeGeneres the two recently bought a house together, at a whopping $20 million, and when they move in, the “30 Rock” star announced, “We’re gonna’ have another baby… We’re starting tonight,” he said.

The two were engaged in 2011 and had their first child together in 2013.

“Our sex life is so hot,” he added. “It’s like volatile. We role play—that’s how we keep it hot. Tonight, she’s gonna’ dress up like Blac Chyna and I’m gonna’ put on a fat suit and be Rob Kardashian.”

“Maybe I’ll go home and do that, too,” Degeneres joked.

In 2014 Morgan was in horrific car crash which took him more than a year to recover. The former “SNL” star said he spent much of time healing on his couch at home.

“I couldn’t do nothing,” Morgan told the talk show host. “So, when everything was working, I went crazy.”

The “Fist Fight” star also has three sons, Malcolm, Gitrid and Tracy Jr., from his first wife and high school sweetheart, Sabina.